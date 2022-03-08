Auburn's Pearl, Smith and Kessler earn SEC top awards

Both the Associated Press and Southeastern Conference announced their SEC honors and postseason teams on Tuesday and both had a definite Auburn flavor at the top.
Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl was named coach of the year by both groups and Tigers’ freshman forward Jabari Smith was named newcomer of the year by the AP and SEC Freshman of the Year by league coaches. In addition, Auburn center Walker Kessler was named Defensive Player of the Year by league coaches.
Smith and Kessler were also named first-team All-SEC by both groups and Kessler was also chosen to the all-defensive team by league coaches.
A couple of Alabama players were also honored as Jaden Shackelford was named second-team All-SEC by the league coaches and Charles Bediako and JD Davison were chosen to the all-freshman team and Keon Ellis to the all-defensive team.
The AP All-SEC teams were voted on by 13 journalists covering the league. The SEC honors and teams were chosen by the league’s 14 coaches.
Kentucky forward Oscar Tshiebwe was the SEC Player of the Year from both the Associated Press and league coaches.
Pearl, in his eighth year at Auburn, guided the Tigers to the SEC regular season title, their first since 1999, and to a program-record 15 conference wins (15-3). He also has led Auburn to an overall 27-4 record despite an overhauled roster with most of the players in their first year with the program.
The 6-foot-10, 220-pound Smith, considered a NBA lottery pick in the upcoming draft, leads Auburn in scoring at 17.1 points. He is also averaging 6.9 rebounds a game. In addition, he is accurate shooting, especially outside (71-of-163 3-pointers, 43.6 percent) and at the foul line (120-of-146, 82.2 percent).
Smith was also selected to the All-SEC first team, as well as the All-Freshman team by the Associated Press.
“The awards mean a lot to me,” Smith said. “You know, it’s just something you dream about as a kid, just achieving these awards — and doing it while winning is a big deal. I’m really excited about it and just excited for what else this team has.”
Kessler, a 7-foot-1 center, led the SEC and is second nationally in blocked shots with 140 on the season. His 140 blocks also set an Auburn school record. His 4.5 average per game average on blocks trails only Western Kentucky’s Jamarion Sharp’s 4.6 per game.
The sophomore transfer from North Carolina was also a force on offense and on the boards, averaging 11.5 points and 8.6 rebounds per contest.
During the season, he earned two triple-doubles, becoming the first SEC player since LSU’s Shaquille O’Neal to record multiple triple-doubles in a season.
“It’s extremely cool, coming to a school like this and being the first to win SEC Defensive Player of the Year,” Kessler said. “It’s an honor. I’m just happy to do it for Auburn and be a part of something bigger than me.”
Alabama’s Shackelford, a junior guard, earned his second straight all-conference recognition. He led the Tide in scoring at 16.6 points a game, highlighted by 10 games with 20 or more points. The scoring average also ranks seventh in the SEC. He also leads Alabama in minutes played, averaging 34 per game, and is second on the team in rebounds (126) and 3-pointers made (93).
Bediako leads Alabama in blocks with 91 and is third in SEC in blocks per game at 1.6. He also is the Tide’s top field-goal shooter at 69.1 percent and in dunks with 38.
Davison was second on Alabama’s team in assists (126) and steals (29) and third in rebounding (147).
Ellis earned his defensive honor after averaging 1.9 steals per game, seventh best in the SEC. He elevated his work in league games, averaging 2.3 per contest.
The 2022 AP All-SEC team, with players listed with school, class, height, weight and hometown.
First team
u-Guard — Scotty Pippen Jr., Vanderbilt, Jr., 6-3, 185, Los Angeles.
u-Guard — JD Notae, Arkansas, Sr., 6-2, 190, Covington, Georgia.
Center — Walker Kessler, Auburn, So., 7-1, 245, Newnan, Georgia.
u-Forward — Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky, Jr., 6-9, 255, Lubumbashi, Democratic Republic of the Congo.
Forward — Jabari Smith, Auburn, Fr., 6-10, 220, Fayetteville, Georgia.
(u-unanimous)
Second team
Guard — Kennedy Chandler, Tennessee, Fr., 6-0, 171, Cordova, Tennessee.
Guard — Iverson Molinar, Mississippi State, Jr., 6-3, 190, Panama City, Panama.
Center — Colin Castleton, Florida, Sr., 6-11, 231, Deland, Florida.
Forward — Tari Eason, LSU, So., 6-8, 216, Los Angeles
Forward — Jaylin Williams, Arkansas, So., 6-10, 240, Fort Smith, Arkansas.
SEC Player of the Year: (u) Oscar Tshiebwe, forward, Kentucky, Jr., 6-9, 255, Lubumbashi, Democratic Republic of the Congo.
SEC Coach of the Year: Bruce Pearl, Auburn.
A complete list of the 2022 SEC Men’s Basketball postseason awards follows:
First Team
JD Notae, Arkansas
Jaylin Williams, Arkansas
Walker Kessler, Auburn
Jabari Smith, Auburn
Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky
Tari Eason, LSU
Iverson Molinar, Mississippi State
Santiago Vescovi, Tennessee
Scotty Pippen Jr., Vanderbilt
Second Team
Jaden Shackelford, Alabama
Colin Castleton, Florida
TyTy Washington Jr., Kentucky
Sahvir Wheeler, Kentucky
Darius Days, LSU
Kobe Brown, Missouri
Kennedy Chandler, Tennessee
Quenton Jackson, Texas A&M
All-Freshman Team
Charles Bediako, Alabama
JD Davison, Alabama
Jabari Smith, Auburn
TyTy Washington Jr., Kentucky
Brandon Murray, LSU
Devin Carter, South Carolina
Kennedy Chandler, Tennessee
Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee
All-Defensive Team
Keon Ellis, Alabama
Jaylin Williams, Arkansas
Walker Kessler, Auburn
Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky
Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee
Coach of the Year: Bruce Pearl, Auburn
Player of the Year: Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky
Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Jordan Wright, Vanderbilt
Freshman of the Year: Jabari Smith, Auburn
Sixth-Man of the Year: Tari Eason, LSU