Auburn's Pearl, Smith and Kessler earn SEC top awards

Both the Associated Press and Southeastern Conference announced their SEC honors and postseason teams on Tuesday and both had a definite Auburn flavor at the top.

Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl was named coach of the year by both groups and Tigers’ freshman forward Jabari Smith was named newcomer of the year by the AP and SEC Freshman of the Year by league coaches. In addition, Auburn center Walker Kessler was named Defensive Player of the Year by league coaches.

Smith and Kessler were also named first-team All-SEC by both groups and Kessler was also chosen to the all-defensive team by league coaches.

A couple of Alabama players were also honored as Jaden Shackelford was named second-team All-SEC by the league coaches and Charles Bediako and JD Davison were chosen to the all-freshman team and Keon Ellis to the all-defensive team.

The AP All-SEC teams were voted on by 13 journalists covering the league. The SEC honors and teams were chosen by the league’s 14 coaches.

Kentucky forward Oscar Tshiebwe was the SEC Player of the Year from both the Associated Press and league coaches.