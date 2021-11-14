Auburn's recent second-half issues on offense reach new low

What seemed to be an anomaly for the Auburn offense has now turned into a full-blown problem.
The Tigers’ recent second-half woes continued Saturday, as Auburn scored only six points after halftime. The ineffective of the offense – which put up 28 first-half points – coupled with the defense’s inability to stop the Bulldogs’ passing attack set the stage for Mississippi State’s furious comeback in a 43-34 Bulldogs victory.
Saturday’s struggles extended what’s been a string of poor second-half performance from Auburn.
Going back to Auburn’s victory over Ole Miss on Oct. 30, the Tigers have scored a total of nine points in the second half of their last three games. In the process, they’ve been outscored 53-9 by their opponents, with the most drastic instance being the 33-6 differential between the Tigers and the Bulldogs on Saturday.
In Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin’s opinion, the team’s continued issues after halftime come down to execution.
“I think we do some things early in the first half. We've got to continue to keep attacking in the second half as aggressively – just playing and executing – as we do in the first half,” Harsin said. “At the end of the day, you know, we've still got to make plays. We've got to execute like we did in the first half, and it's there because we saw it.”
The change of pace Saturday was a drastic one for the Tigers.
Auburn came out firing with quarterback Bo Nix’s 48-yard strike to Shedrick Jackson on the first play from scrimmage, which set the tone for an opening quarter in which the Tigers had 12.3 yards per play. That combined with the Tigers’ defense preventing the Bulldogs from accomplishing anything allowed Auburn to jump out to a 14-3 lead, which became 28-10 by halftime.
Considering what followed after the intermission, Harsin gave a few answers to what he felt caused problems.
In addition to the Mississippi State defense adjusting at halftime, Harsin pointed out how the Tigers failed to extend drives in the third quarter. After putting together four straight drives that consisted of at least six plays and ended with 21 points and a field-goal attempt, the Tigers opened the second half with drives that stalled out after nine plays, five plays, and seven plays, respectively.
Following each of the drives in question, Mississippi State piled up 225 yards and 21 points as it fought its way back into contention.
“I'll have to go back and look and study it to know exactly what was going on, but for whatever reason we sputtered again and couldn't get an explosive play. We couldn't really get a drive going and sustain it,” Nix said. “Once we did, we got stopped on downs and they blocked a field goal. We've got to find ways to get ourselves out of that kind of hole and move forward.”
Plenty of blame went around for Auburn’s loss against Mississippi State. The Bulldogs scoring 40 unanswered points on the Tigers’ defense cannot be discounted, and the Auburn special teams unit struggled across the board with two missed field goals, a botched fake punt and two penalties on kick returns.
Still, the Tigers’ inability to once again score enough points in the second half cannot be discounted.
Harsin understands those types of performances will leave Auburn in danger of more results just like the one the Tigers experienced Saturday.
“The second half, I just think it comes back to finish a ballgame,” Harsin said. “I think it comes back to finding ways to put teams away. You can't be satisfied with 28 points necessarily in the first half and just say, 'Hey, we're good.'
“You've got to continue to keep attacking. You've got to put as many points on the board as you can. That's the responsibility of the offense.”