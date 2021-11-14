Auburn's recent second-half issues on offense reach new low

The change of pace Saturday was a drastic one for the Tigers.

Auburn came out firing with quarterback Bo Nix’s 48-yard strike to Shedrick Jackson on the first play from scrimmage, which set the tone for an opening quarter in which the Tigers had 12.3 yards per play. That combined with the Tigers’ defense preventing the Bulldogs from accomplishing anything allowed Auburn to jump out to a 14-3 lead, which became 28-10 by halftime.

Considering what followed after the intermission, Harsin gave a few answers to what he felt caused problems.

In addition to the Mississippi State defense adjusting at halftime, Harsin pointed out how the Tigers failed to extend drives in the third quarter. After putting together four straight drives that consisted of at least six plays and ended with 21 points and a field-goal attempt, the Tigers opened the second half with drives that stalled out after nine plays, five plays, and seven plays, respectively.

Following each of the drives in question, Mississippi State piled up 225 yards and 21 points as it fought its way back into contention.