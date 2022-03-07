Auburn's Smith named All-American by Sporting News

Jabari Smith might have cracked a little smile as he looked into the glow of his phone.
The confetti had finished falling. The nets had been cut. This was later on in the afternoon on Saturday, a while after Auburn’s celebration for a generation in Neville Arena.
Smith was taking a few moments to post some pictures on his Instagram from when he and his teammates had clinched the SEC’s regular-season championship.
He picked three pictures: one of him cutting the net, one of him hugging his dad, and one of him posing with all his teammates and coaches.
He typed out a little caption: “We not done yet,” it said in part.
Then he tagged the post’s location, and instead of going with Neville Arena or the city of Auburn or Auburn University, he picked a parallel: ‘Forever Home.’ That’s where he is when he’s in Auburn, Smith affirmed with a tap of his finger.
He’ll be leaving soon. Smith is a likely lottery pick in the NBA Draft, and could even go No. 1 overall this summer after the NCAA Tournament.
But Auburn has left a lasting impression on the superstar freshman — and as the Tigers gear up for the postseason this week on the Plains, Smith has already left a lasting legacy on his school.
Smith was named second-team All-American by The Sporting News on Monday, making him the first Auburn men’s basketball player to pick up All-American honors by a recognized outlet since Chris Porter and Doc Robinson in 1999.
Smith is only the 12th player in Auburn’s program history to earn a reputable All-American honor.
The sensational 6-foot-10 forward with a silky smooth jump shot and a blue-chip blueprint frame has swept Auburn fans up off their feet at times this season, and last Saturday helped Auburn clinch the SEC’s regular-season championship outright with 21 points in a win over South Carolina.
This season he’s averaging a team-best 17.1 points per game and he’s averaged 24.8 points per game over Auburn’s last six as the Tigers get ready to try to make a run to remember in March.
Regardless of how things go from here, Smith will be remembered as one of Auburn’s all-time greats — and he’ll be remembered as a champion.
More All-American honors could come: The Associated Press, U.S. Basketball Writers Association and the National Association of Basketball Coaches have yet to release their All-American lists for 2021-22.
In all, 12 players are listed in Auburn’s media guide as players having picked up notable All-American honors, with John Mengelt and Chuck Person appearing in two different years.
“Jabari could’ve gone anywhere in the country,” Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl said after Saturday’s game. “He decided to stay home. He decided to go to a school like Auburn because he wanted to be an Auburn Man.
“He wanted his family to get a chance to see him play. He wanted to get pushed, and he wanted to get held accountable. He wanted to get hollered at. He doesn’t know any different. And I’m just glad he fell in love with his teammates.”
Auburn opens its run at the SEC Tournament on Friday at 11 a.m. in Tampa, Fla. The Tigers will face the winner of Thursday’s second-round game between eighth-seeded Texas A&M and ninth-seeded Florida.