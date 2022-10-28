Auburn's struggling run defense faces run-oriented Razorbacks

The run defense has been nonexistent for Auburn against top-tier talent this season.

Against Penn State, it gave up 245 yards and five rushing touchdowns. And the past two weeks — against Georgia and Ole Miss — it gave up a combined 740 yards and nine rushing touchdowns.

After a week away, and a chance to rest and dive deeper into the film, head coach Bryan Harsin said Monday Auburn’s issues defending the run aren’t much different from what he explained following the 48-34 loss to Ole Miss in Oxford, in which the Tigers gave up 448 yards.

“You don’t fit a gap or, you know, if you’re not in the right position, that’s going to hurt you, alright?” Harsin said. “I think that’s one area that we got hit on a couple times.”

Through seven games, Auburn (3-4, 1-3 SEC) is No. 118 nationally in both average rush yards allowed per game and yards per carry.

“Big emphasis, not only on just defense but offense too, on doing your job,” linebacker Owen Pappoe said Monday. “We’ve got guys that just lose focus because you worry about, I don’t know whether it’s a lack of trust or something, but the guy next to you. But just focus on your job and doing it to your full ability and just wrapping up.”

The Tigers will look to re-discipline while remedying one of their biggest defensive issues this week, and to an extent, the odds are in their favor. In Harsin’s career, he’s 9-1 coming off a bye week, and the Tigers have won six consecutive games against Arkansas (4-3, 1-3 SEC).

But there’s one big way in which the odds are against them.

The Razorbacks’ rushing attack is their biggest strength on offense, and it’s one of the strongest attacks in the FBS. They’ve carried the ball the sixth-most times this season, third-most with the exclusion of service academies. Among the FBS, they’re No. 11 in rush yards (1,680) and tied for No. 21 in yards per carry (5).

Arkansas’ three leading rushers — running backs AJ Green and Rahiem Sanders and quarterback KJ Jefferson — all average more than 3.5 yards per carry, with Sanders 10th in the FBS in rush yards (870).

Arkansas coach Sam Pittman spoke Wednesday on the relationship between his carriers and offensive line, saying “when they both play well, I think it builds a confidence, a friendship, things of that nature.”

So far this season, both are performing incredibly high levels.

According to Pro Football Focus, Arkansas’ offensive line has the second-highest run blocking grade in the FBS. Arkansas guard Beaux Limmer and center Ricky Stromberg both have top-30 run blocking grades among individual FBS linemen.