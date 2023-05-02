Auburn quarterback TJ Finley will be entering the transfer portal as a graduate transfer, he announced Tuesday, after graduating from Auburn this summer.

Finley spent two seasons on the Plains, transferring to Auburn from LSU, and threw for 1,258 yards and seven touchdowns in 13 contests.

In his lone instance of speaking to the media this spring, Finley was noncommittal about taking a reserve role in Auburn's quarterback room this fall.

“I won’t know until they bring one (a portal quarterback) in,” Finley said following Auburn's A-Day game. “I’ll have to have a conversation with Coach (Hugh) Freeze, but he’s said it multiple times — it’s up in the air whether he wants to or not. That’s his personal choice or decision.

“Like I said, I’m going to compete, and if I’m not the best guy, I can,” Finley said, “you know, if I’m not the best guy, I’m going to compete. I’m going to compete.”

He was named Bryan Harsin's starting quarterback last Aug. 28, and played in just four games during the 2022 after suffering a shoulder injury against Penn State. He ended the season with 431 pass yards, and one touchdown pass to four interceptions.

Finley's 2021 season saw him take a reserve role behind former Auburn quarterback Bo Nix to start the year, but he eventually jumped into the QB1 role when Nix went down with a season-ending injury against Mississippi State. Across nine games, Finley threw for 827 yards and six touchdowns. He tossed just one interception.

The Ponchatoula, Louisiana, native transferred to Auburn after playing at LSU for one season, making five starts as a true freshman in 2020. He threw for 941 yards and 5 TDs in that time, leading LSU to wins over South Carolina and Arkansas.

Finley was a consensus three-star prospect by both 247Sports and Rivals.

Without Finley, the Tigers are down to two scholarship quarterbacks in Robby Ashford and Holden Geriner, but it's likely Auburn adds another passer via the portal, which coach Hugh Freeze hasn't been coy about since coming to Auburn in November.

“We are open to any position that’ll help us improve our team, as long as they fit within the culture,” Freeze said following A-Day. “That includes the quarterback room.”