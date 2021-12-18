Austin Davis named Offensive Coordinator at Auburn

Wilson earned NFC Offensive Player of the Month for September and was voted to his eighth Pro Bowl. Wilson finished 2020 with 267 career touchdown passes, second only to Peyton Manning for most touchdown passes through a player’s first nine seasons.

“I’m honored and privileged to be the next offensive coordinator at Auburn University and to be a part of an elite staff led by Coach Harsin,” Davis said. “Being born and raised in Mississippi, you know very well what SEC football is all about and I couldn’t be more excited about the opportunity that is before me.

"I’ve been very fortunate to work for one of the best organizations in all of sports and would like to extend a special thanks to Pete Carroll and John Schneider for believing in me as a young coach. I can’t wait to get down to the Plains and get to work. War Eagle, y’all.”

During his first year with the organization in 2019, Wilson earned his first All-Pro honors while passing for 4,110 yards and 31 touchdowns while completing 66.1 percent of his passes. This season, the Seattle offense is eighth in the league in completion percentage (67.0), fifth in yards per completion (11.7) and tied for the league lead in fewest interceptions throw while seeing Wilson miss three games with an injury.