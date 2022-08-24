Australian Chapman living 'insane' experience at Auburn

AUBURN—Although he’s in his third season with the Auburn football program, punter Oscar Chapman got his first chance to talk to media members Wednesday, and he didn’t disappoint.

In the span of 12 minutes, the native Australian talked about everything: rugby, Vegemite, mustaches and bolo ties, among other topics. But he also talked about his journey from South Australia to Auburn.

Two years ago, Chapman spent his summer driving three hours roundtrip to pay his way through Prokick Australia, a program designed to help Aussie rules punters succeed in American college football.

Chapman went through a “pretty brutal” four-month training schedule, all while working 12-hour days for half of the week.

“You’re out there practicing, but you’re kind of left to yourself with a bunch of footballs and you just kick. You just kick, kick, kick and you go train as much as you can just like they do here.”

Most training days started at 4 a.m., and between kicking, there was boxing, lifting weights, and running — all balanced with a job working in event management that also demanded more of the punter’s body.

But two years removed from it, Chapman was named a preseason All-Southeastern Conference selection by the league’s coaches Wednesday, coming off a season in which he averaged the second-most yards per punt in the league. He also had 23 of his 57 punts downed inside the 20-yard line.

Chapman hopes to follow that up with an even bigger year, he said Wednesday, with his biggest goal being to win the Ray Guy Award, given annually to the nation’s best punter.

“I want to push for that,” Chapman said. “I had a pretty good season last year. Just had a few games that let me down. So just want to really keep that consistency going through the whole year. So those are the two biggest ones for me.”

Chapman isn’t Auburn’s first punter to arrive through the Prokick Australia program. His predecessor — Aryn Siposs, who now punts for the Philadelphia Eagles — also went through the program, and Chapman said the fellow Australian was a help to him when he first arrived.

“It was like fall camp or whatever when I first got here, didn’t really understand anything,” Chapman said. “Kind of just sitting back, watching, learning. And then I think it was the end of fall camp, got to meet up with Aaron while he was punting for a little bit and stuff, kind of getting ready for whatever camps and practices he had going on. It was just good to chat to him.

“I was out there with him and (Kentucky’s) Max Duffy at one point, who was also another experienced punter in the SEC. Just good to chat to him and figure a little more out and just ask what’s it like going out there.”

Since his arrival, Chapman has definitely been able to settle in a little more. He’s become much more comfortable with the rules of American football, he said, and he can still get his hands on some Vegemite at the World Market in Opelika if he wants it. Although he’s still somewhat surprised by the variety of meats he can choose from in the U.S.

“You guys have briskets and pulled pork, you’re having all these meats,” Chapman said. “I was like, ‘This is not how I’ve eaten it before.’ It’s kind of just steaks and chickens and things like that. And then green beans? Or collard greens, or something? That’s on like every meal I’ve eaten. And I’m just like, ‘I don’t really know what this is, but I guess I’ll eat it.’”

The punter was also wowed by his introduction to college football in the fall of 2020, when Jordan-Hare Stadium was at 20% capacity due to COVID-19 regulations during his debut season.

“That was the most people I’ve played in front of even though the stadium didn’t look as packed as it normally is,” Chapman said. “I looked around, I was like, ‘This is crazy.’ Band’s going. Big loud band. Student section’s going crazy.”

Those “wow” moments have continued through Chapman’s career, including last year’s game at Penn State and his first Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare.

“‘This is the peak of everything,’” Chapman recalled in reference to last year’s Iron Bowl. “‘This is insane.’ Like, I was just so happy to be here. This is it.”