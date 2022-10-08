Bennett, Georgia too much for Auburn

ATHENS, Ga. — To say Stetson Bennett had space was an understatement.

The Georgia quarterback existed in a wholly unoccupied expanse for a moment between the hedges at Sanford Stadium. There were no white helmets. No white facemasks. No white tops and bottoms with orange and blue trim.

There was only Bennett in a sea of grass. For about 20 yards, it appeared no one else was on the field, almost as if there was a pause; a moment of wondering — “Is he really doing this?”

And he was. Bennett, the Georgia quarterback who arrived to play Saturday with fewer than 400 career rushing yards; Bennett, who was referred to in Auburn coach Bryan Harsin’s weekly press conference Monday by a reporter as “obviously not the most athletic guy in the world,” was running with open space.

Bennett kept running and only stopped once he crossed the goal line, taking the scramble 64 yards for a touchdown that cushioned what was already a multi-score Georgia lead and broke open an eventual 42-10 defeat of Auburn.

“That was big,” Harsin said. “That hurt. That big, long quarterback draw that he hit, that was a big, explosive play that turned into a touchdown. When you're talking about yardage and explosive plays that become touchdowns, that's really the one that hurt us the most.”

The Stetson touchdown scramble was an anomaly. The ninth of his career, the previous long an 11-yarder, and Saturday’s was certainly his longest career rushing attempt. Before Saturday, his single-game rushing high was 41 against Auburn a season ago.

What wasn’t an anomaly was Auburn (3-3, 1-2 SEC) losing. It was the sixth-consecutive loss to Georgia, capping what’s been a 1-9 stretch for the Tigers in the 10 most recent installments of the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry. It was also Auburn’s second-straight loss this year. It also put the Bryan Harsin tenure at 9-10 part way through his second season.

The Auburn faithful had witnessed the Tigers go .500 in their past two contests ahead of Saturday’s loss. The loss to LSU that saw a lead slip away and the narrow overtime win against Missouri the week prior saw Auburn fall apart. The Georgia loss was different, though — Auburn never put it together.

Its offense was nonexistent. Its defense put up a worthy enough fight for three quarters before falling apart, but in most facets, the visiting team just couldn’t get out of its own way.

“I just think our consistency, I just think we're too up and down throughout games and that's what we have to clean up,” Harsin said. “And that's really the challenge is just knowing that we can go execute these things and also putting our guys in the position to have a chance to be successful as well.

“It's a combination of, we have to do a better job coaching, and put them in better positions to be successful. And then we’ve got to go out there and make those plays when we have an opportunity to do that.”

The Tigers generated a season-high 10 penalties, including eight on offense, all of which were holds or false starts. Those penalties were peppered throughout a poor night, but the biggest mistakes came early.

To end the first quarter, Auburn brought out the punt team to end its fourth drive of the game. Instead of punting, Auburn decided to run a fake.

On fourth-and-6, the direct snap went to John Samuel Shenker. He generated two yards and a turnover on downs. The ball could have been in the hands of punter Oscar Chapman, and a punt unit that was allowing negative return yardage ahead of Saturday could’ve tried to pin Georgie. It resulted in Georgia ball at Auburn’s 36-yard line, and the Bulldogs scored their second touchdown on a three-play, 31-yard drive.

“They out-executed us in that moment right there,” Harsin said, “but overall, I thought we had a good design for that opportunity.”

Two drives later, the Tigers were finally driving. They went 39 yards on seven plays before Robby Ashford opted to scramble. The ball slipped from his hands — a fumble forced by no one — and Georgia’s Zion Logue fell on it. Suddenly, momentum was back to the Bulldogs.

“We were driving and he made a mistake, but it was still early in the game,” tight end John Samuel Shenker said. “Everything was still right in front of us. … We still needed him to play a really good game and he was to that point.”

Ashford finished 13-for-38 with 165 yards and a touchdown pass. He was at one point 3-for-13 passing for 13 yards. It was Auburn’s second-lowest passing total this year. And Georgia had the answer most teams have had for Auburn’s rushing attack. The Tigers finished with 93 yards for 25 carries — an average of 3.7 yards per carry. The second time this year they’ve been held below 100 rush yards and their second-worst team performance in that category.

“They had a good game plan, and overall they're a good defense,” Shenker said of Georgia. “You tip your hat to them in that area. We got the points in the second half early. We thought that would give us momentum. We've just got to capitalize on the things the defense is doing well.”

For three quarters, the Auburn defense did quite well. It held Georgia to 267 yards and 21 points ahead of the final frame. With the Bennett run catalyzing it, Georgia’s offense broke things open in the fourth quarter. It scored three touchdowns, and it finished with 500 yards of total offense, 292 of which were on the ground, and they averaged 7.5 yards per carry.

“They put their best foot forward today, and obviously, we didn't,” edge rusher Derick Hall said. “But definitely frustrating, playing a team that you can feel like you can beat. Just coming out and putting up a performance like that, that's not where you want to be.”