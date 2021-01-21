Bert Watts named special teams coordinator and outside linebackers coach at Auburn

“Five of the staff members have 15 or more years of Division I on field coaching experience, so you have a very strong veteran presence on both sides of the ball,” Harsin said. “Both of our coordinators have been head coaches at FBS schools, and were coordinators at elite Power 5 programs.”

“Of the group, five have coached and recruited in the SEC, and understand what it takes to win in this conference. We were able to bring back two Auburn alumni who left a lasting impact on this program as players, and they join Cadillac Williams as first-class examples of what an Auburn Man is,” Harsin said. “But the biggest thing I’m excited about is that each of these coaches bring an intense passion for the game and the mindset to actively develop the young men – on and off the field – who will represent Auburn.”