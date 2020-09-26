Big time: Seth Williams shows star power again in win over Kentucky

Williams’ first touchdown on the day was just as clutch. He high-pointed a pass that Bo Nix threaded through to him on third-and-goal from the 11, helping to stretch Auburn’s 8-7 lead to 15-7.

After Kentucky cut the score to 15-13, Williams was the man Auburn turned to in order to cash in a fumble recovery by the defense, and he came up big again.

“I’ve always had that feeling, just from starting football,” Williams said. “Once I started playing receiver and catching the ball, my coaches instilled on me, that, ‘Once the ball goes up, it’s your ball. Don’t let nobody take it from you. It’s your ball.’”

Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn called both those catches “big-time” plays.

“That was really something on the sideline, to watch that one,” Malzahn said of Williams’ first touchdown catch in the third quarter. Nix scrambled on the play and zipped the ball between the outstretched arms of Kentucky defenders before Williams leapt to pull it in. “That was about the only place the ball could be, and he elevated,” Malzahn said.

“And the fade (in the fourth quarter), when he knew the fade was coming, and it was just a great throw and a great catch.”