Big time: Seth Williams shows star power again in win over Kentucky

AUBURN --- Seth Williams says it’s his, any time the ball is in the air.
Saturday when that ball floated toward him in the end zone in the fourth quarter, Kentucky’s chances hung in the air with it.
Williams reached up and snatched it down for another game-breaking score in another clutch moment — stretching Auburn’s lead from two points to two scores as the students in Jordan-Hare Stadium roared, and as Williams flexed his muscles looking like every bit the superstar player that he has become.
Williams finished with six receptions for 112 yards and two touchdowns on Saturday in Auburn’s 29-13 win over Kentucky, that second one coming on third-and-goal as Auburn led just 15-13 in the fourth. Williams reached up over Kentucky defender Kelvin Joseph, hauled it in behind him then shoved Joseph away, sending his teammates to jump in jubilation.
“Seth Williams absolutely Moss’d him,” SportsCenter tweeted out to its national audience. Plenty all around the country reacted the same way.
Williams proved he’s still that playmaker.
“When the ball goes up, you’ve got to have that feeling where you’re going to come down with it,” Williams said after the win. “You’ve got to know it’s your ball when it’s in the air.”
Williams’ first touchdown on the day was just as clutch. He high-pointed a pass that Bo Nix threaded through to him on third-and-goal from the 11, helping to stretch Auburn’s 8-7 lead to 15-7.
After Kentucky cut the score to 15-13, Williams was the man Auburn turned to in order to cash in a fumble recovery by the defense, and he came up big again.
“I’ve always had that feeling, just from starting football,” Williams said. “Once I started playing receiver and catching the ball, my coaches instilled on me, that, ‘Once the ball goes up, it’s your ball. Don’t let nobody take it from you. It’s your ball.’”
Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn called both those catches “big-time” plays.
“That was really something on the sideline, to watch that one,” Malzahn said of Williams’ first touchdown catch in the third quarter. Nix scrambled on the play and zipped the ball between the outstretched arms of Kentucky defenders before Williams leapt to pull it in. “That was about the only place the ball could be, and he elevated,” Malzahn said.
“And the fade (in the fourth quarter), when he knew the fade was coming, and it was just a great throw and a great catch.”
Williams is no stranger to those “big-time” plays. His late touchdown won Auburn the Texas A&M game his freshman season in 2018, and he opened last season with his epic game-winning grab against Oregon in the final seconds.
Fellow receiver Eli Stove used those same words: “big-time.”
“He has improved a lot. But I already knew he was a star when he first got here,” Stove said of Williams. “I knew he was going to be big-time and he was going to make big plays.
“He definitely showed out today.”
Once again, the fans in Jordan-Hare were thrilled by Williams’ ability — one of the SEC’s brightest stars back in action.
Williams is back. And the only questions to ask are about what he’ll do next.
“Seth is a great receiver and he’s taken the next step into becoming a really good receiver,” Nix said. “This offseason, we’ve just practiced and practiced. We’ve got a bunch of connections, just throws and catches together, and obviously that came in clutch today.
“Seth is always a guy that will go up and make a catch for you,” Nix said. “He’ll go up and make plays and he’s an explosive guy. He can go up and get it. Today, we just put him in position to do that and he went up and got the ball and made two great catches.”
