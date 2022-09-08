 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bigger and faster, Auburn linebacker Cam Riley shows out in first career start

  Updated
Auburn linebacker Cam Riley is shown during the first half of a win over Mercer on Saturday night.

When Cam Riley got up Saturday morning, he went to put on his usual suit for Tiger Walk; the same one he’d worn last year.

A year ago, though, Riley was playing slimmer, at around 219 pounds. This season, his offseason weight gain was well-documented, bulking up to 230 pounds.

“I thought I was going to be able to fit it,” Riley said. “So when I put it on this morning, I tried to zip my pants up, and they wouldn’t zip up.”

The linebacker said he managed to get them buttoned up, and even though he might need some new slacks, he didn’t seem too disappointed by it following Auburn’s 42-16 win against Mercer.

In fact, he was smiling ear-to-ear for much of his postgame interview, as he’d just logged a team-high 15 tackles against the Bears — the most for an Auburn player in a single game since Zakoby McClain had 15 against Arkansas last season.

“You look at him, he’s long, he’s moving better,” head coach Bryan Harsin said. “He’s just physically developed himself into a better player.”

Riley’s size has been a prevalent topic since fall camp, as he’s been documented as Auburn’s biggest linebacker in 19 years, since Karlos Dansby (6-foot-5, 235 pounds) on the Tigers’ 2003 squad. But what shone through against Mercer was that Riley hadn’t lost a step with his weight gain.

The linebacker was all over the field Saturday, chasing down ball carriers in open space en route to a night that saw him log more tackles in one game than he had all of last season.

While the tackle total was a surprise for Riley, he wasn’t shocked by his play speed. He’s known for about two months now that he’s faster than he was last season two, as he said he logged a 4.5 40-yard dash time in July.

“My 40 time last year was a 4.6,” Riley said. “So I guess those pounds actually helped me gain more speed, too.”

Riley has stepped into a starting role that was last filled by McClain, who not only had last year’s single-game high in tackles but led the Tigers with 95 tackles in 2021, as well as 267 career tackles.

Riley said he’d been told his shoes were big ones to fill ahead of the season, but after last night, “I kind of felt like I’ll be right there, where he was.”

“Back in the summer, I was talking to Owen (Pappoe),” Riley said. “I told him the goal for the season was to end with 50 tackles. So, of course, after tonight, 50 has expanded. It’s going way higher than 50. I’m aiming for 100 now.”

