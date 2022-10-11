Bigsby, Auburn hit new lows in running game

Tank Bigsby hit a low three weeks ago.

The feature back had a season-low 39 yards against Penn State on fewer than 10 carries for the sixth time in his career. At the time, it was his third-lowest single-game mark in the past two seasons.

But it got lower a week ago.

In Auburn’s 42-10 loss to Georgia, Bigsby generated 19 yards on 10 carries, the second-lowest yardage total of his career and the lowest single-game average yards per carry he has logged in college.

What does that go back to? “Penetration,” Bryan Harsin said.

“You've got to be better up front,” Harsin said Monday. “You don't want to give up penetration. It's not always that you're moving and denting that defense all the time. But it gives your backs a chance when they can get to the line of scrimmage and be able to see and find a window.

“Sometimes it's 2, 4 yards, but then you get some really good push and it can be 8 or 18, it can be big runs. That's the key to what we have to do up front is just not give up penetration and get those backs a chance to get started. They'll do something with it.”

The issues for Auburn’s rushing success have been up front. If anything, that reared its head most in the wake of the Penn State loss. Bigsby went from nine carries against the Nittany Lions to 19 against Missouri. It resulted in five more yards than the week prior. According to Pro Football Focus, Bigbsy also had 62 yards after contact in that game while totaling 44 yards.

The struggles are noticeable when looking at all of Auburn’s run totals this season, too. In its four Power Five contests, Auburn has yet to have a ball carrier generate more than 52 yards, which quarterback Robby Ashford did in Athens last week. Of the ball carriers that have logged 10 or more carries for Auburn in those contests, only two have succeeded in averaging more than three yards per carry.

As an offensive line, Auburn is statistically struggling in a few areas. According to Football Outsiders, Auburn’s stuff rate — the percentage of carries by running backs that are stopped at or before the line of scrimmage — of 23.9% is the ninth-worst in the FBS. It’s average line yards per carry — rushing yards it credits to the offensive line of 2.4 — is in the bottom 20 of that mark. So is its sack rate of 10.9% on passing downs.

“As far as adjusting, blocking is a fundamental of the game, probably the most important one,” Harsin said. “That goes back to footwork, that goes back to aiming points, it goes back to what the defense is trying to do to you, it goes back to how you prepare yourself each and every week -- How we get our guys prepared.”

That preparation will prove even more important heading into Ole Miss, especially if starting guard Alec Jackson and tackle Austin Troxell, both of which left the Georgia game, miss more time due to injury.