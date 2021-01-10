Brad Bedell of Boise State named tight ends coach at Auburn

In 2019, the Bronco line extended Boise State's streak of seasons with a 1,000-yard rusher to 11, as freshman George Holani rushed for 1,014 yards. The 11-straight individual rushing performances for Boise State was the active longest streak in the country and second longest in college football history. The line also provided protection and paved the way for a Boise offense that was 19th in the country in scoring (34.7 ppg).

“I’m really excited to be a part of a tremendous football program like Auburn, that has had great tradition and success over the years,” Bedell said. “Working with Coach Harsin at Boise State and the culture he created is something special and I look forward to being a part of that at Auburn. The quality of young men in this program has me excited. I can’t wait to get started.”

In Bedell’s first year with the Broncos, four of Boise State’s starting five linemen received all-conference recognition, highlighted by center Mason Hampton, who received first-team accolades. Hampton was also named a finalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy, awarded annually to college football’s top scholar-athlete. Additionally, Ezra Cleveland, Archie Lewis and John Molchon picked up all-league recognition.