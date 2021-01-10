Brad Bedell of Boise State named tight ends coach at Auburn

AUBURN —Brad Bedell has been named Auburn’s tight ends coach, head coach Bryan Harsin announced Sunday. Bedell spent the past four seasons as Boise State’s offensive line coach, including run game coordinator last season. A former All-American at Colorado, Bedell spent six seasons in the NFL prior to joining the coaching ranks.
“Tight end play is a critical part of our offensive attack and Coach Bedell brings a unique perspective to what we want to do with that position group,” Harsin said. “Brad has coached with me at a couple different places and is a relationship driven coach with six years of NFL playing experience, making him an exceptional recruiter. His versatility as a coach and strong recruiting ability make him a great fit for the Auburn football family.”
In four seasons at Boise State, Bedell’s offensive line had nine players garner 13 All-Mountain West honors, including five first team honors. Three Bronco linemen earned all-conference honors in 2020.
Four of the Broncos’ five starting offensive linemen in 2019 received All-Mountain West recognition, with left tackle Ezra Cleveland and left guard John Molchon each being named first team. Center Garrett Larson earned second-team honors, while right guard Eric Quevedo was named honorable mention. Cleveland would go on to be selected in the second round (58th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Minnesota Vikings.
In 2019, the Bronco line extended Boise State's streak of seasons with a 1,000-yard rusher to 11, as freshman George Holani rushed for 1,014 yards. The 11-straight individual rushing performances for Boise State was the active longest streak in the country and second longest in college football history. The line also provided protection and paved the way for a Boise offense that was 19th in the country in scoring (34.7 ppg).
“I’m really excited to be a part of a tremendous football program like Auburn, that has had great tradition and success over the years,” Bedell said. “Working with Coach Harsin at Boise State and the culture he created is something special and I look forward to being a part of that at Auburn. The quality of young men in this program has me excited. I can’t wait to get started.”
In Bedell’s first year with the Broncos, four of Boise State’s starting five linemen received all-conference recognition, highlighted by center Mason Hampton, who received first-team accolades. Hampton was also named a finalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy, awarded annually to college football’s top scholar-athlete. Additionally, Ezra Cleveland, Archie Lewis and John Molchon picked up all-league recognition.
In 2018, Cleveland and Molchon repeated as all-league selections, each picking up first-team honors after helping to pave the way for a 10th-straight 1,000-yard individual rusher. The Broncos’ offensive line also protected quarterback Brett Rypien, who was named the Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year following the season and helped Boise State conclude the season ranked in the top 25 nationally in both total offense (21st; 459.5 yards per game) and scoring offense (20th; 35.4 points per game).
Bedell, who previously worked under Harsin at Arkansas State, previously served as the assistant head coach and offensive line coach at Lamar, where he was hired in January 2017 following a season at Baylor.
Bedell began his coaching career as an offensive intern at Colorado (2007-09), his alma mater, where he garnered first-team All-America and All-Big 12 First Team honors at right guard following his senior campaign in 1999. He then went on to play six seasons in the National Football League, spending time with the Browns (2000-01), Dolphins (2003), Packers (2004-05) and Texans (2006).
Bedell's debut as a full-time assistant was spent at Northern Colorado in 2010, where he mentored a pair of All-Big Sky selections as offensive line coach. He moved on to UC Davis in 2011, serving as the team's offensive line coach and run game coordinator, again producing a pair of all-league selections.
He coached at New Mexico State in 2012, with another pupil picking up all-conference accolades, before joining Harsin at Arkansas State in 2013. A-State captured the Sun Belt Championship and a victory in the GoDaddy Bowl that season, helping to lead an offensive attack that averaged more than 200 rushing yards per game behind two All-Sun Belt honorees along the offensive line.
Following two seasons as the offensive line coach at Texas State (2014-15), Bedell joined the Baylor staff as an offensive quality control assistant and assistant director of operations in the spring of 2016 and remained on staff for the duration of the 2016 season.