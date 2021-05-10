Breaking down what has to happen for Auburn baseball to make the SEC Tournament

AUBURN - Auburn baseball’s 2021 season is coming down to the wire, but not in the way the Tigers had hoped back when the spring began.

Auburn (20-23, 6-18 SEC) sits last in the SEC’s West division and second-to-last in the entire conference, standing ahead of last-place Missouri by one game. Auburn’s NCAA Tournament hopes are a long shot, but the team remains one of four SEC squads battling for the final two spots in the conference tournament set to start May 25 in Hoover.

So, what do the Tigers have to do to earn a spot? To put it simply, they need to win and they need some help.

The SEC tournament features 12 of the conference's 14 teams, which means the two teams with the worst conference records regardless of division do not participate. As it stands now, Auburn and Missouri would be sitting at home come May 25, while LSU (9-15 SEC record) and Texas A&M (7-17) would take the final two spots.

The good news for Auburn is it will have considerable say in whether it makes the tournament or not given its last two opponents. The Tigers host Texas A&M for a three-game series starting Friday then travel to Missouri for a three-game series starting May 20.