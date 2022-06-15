 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Brody Moore’s great grandfather gave him his favorite Auburn cap

  • Updated
Brody Moore greets fans at Reverse Tiger Walk as the Auburn baseball team leaves Plainsman Park on the way to Omaha for the College World Series on Wednesday in Auburn.

AUBURN – For Brody Moore, Auburn baseball is about family.

Brody’s father, Brandon Moore, was an All-SEC player at Auburn and a member of the Tigers’ 1994 College World Series team. Now he’s bringing the Moore name back to Omaha in orange and blue as Auburn competes in this year’s College World Series starting Saturday.

And the name on the jersey is not the only family heirloom he’s bringing with him.

Moore met with the media Wednesday just before the team got on the bus to head to the airport, sporting a retro Auburn cap with old-school ‘Tigers’ lettering across the front.

He said the hat was his great grandfather’s.

“This was actually my great granddad’s. He gave it to me before he died,” Brody explained. “And I wear it every road trip we go on.

“He was everything to me,” he added. “He taught me everything I know. He’s gone now, but I know he’ll be watching.”

Auburn opens its run at the College World Series against Ole Miss on Saturday at 6 p.m. The game is set to be televised on ESPN2.

As for Moore, the senior second baseman, it’s his second trip to the College World Series as he was also on the 2019 team, but it’ll be his first time playing in Omaha. He was a freshman playing behind former standout Ryan Bliss last time around.

It’ll also be the first time Moore sports No. 4 — his father’s old number — at the College World Series.

“It’s awesome,” he said. “Rankin (Woley) finally got out of here so I finally got to wear No. 4,” he laughed. “It’s just really special. I knew when I came here out of high school, that’s the number I wanted to be, just to carry on that legacy. And to be able to carry on that legacy and have our last game in Omaha this year is really special.”

Moore is batting .294 this season with 72 hits, 37 RBI’s and 46 runs scored.

“We’re excited,” he said. “We’re ready to get on that plane and we’re ready to go up there. The job’s not done yet. We’re going up there to finish it.”

