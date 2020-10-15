Bruce Pearl eager to lead young team

AUBURN - Auburn men’s basketball coach Bruce Pearl said this year's Auburn squad is the most inexperienced team he's led as a Division I coach.
Inexperienced, however, doesn't mean it lacks for talent, which has Pearl excited about his latest crop of players.
Pearl spoke to the media on Thursday on the heels of the Tigers’ first official practice the day before. Now entering his seventh season at Auburn, Pearl has been a part of some of the biggest moments in Tigers’ history, and he’s not looking to break that run of success even after losing nine players from last year, including their top six players.
“The kids have been training really hard. I really like my team. I really like the effort. I like the competition. I like the work ethic. We have got a lot to learn. We have very little experience,” Pearl said.
“We're entering into a league this year that's returning a lot of good teams and a lot of good players. I think that the NBA Draft being moved and pushed back has brought a lot of players back to the league that put their name in that would have stayed in had it been normal circumstances. Now many of them have come back to the league, which is going to make it obviously more challenging."
One of the curveballs every basketball program has dealt with this offseason was the coronavirus pandemic, and all things considered Pearl was pleased with how his players dealt with the hurdles that developed.
Pearl explained that when the players first returned to the team, there was a 28-day period of acclimation during which the team slowly worked its way up from having every player shooting on their own to upping it an additional person at a time. By the time school started back, the Tigers were working with eight hours of athletic-related activity per week — four on the court and four in the weight room. After about three weeks, the NCAA bumped up the number to 12 hours, including eight on the floor.
The Tigers began their official practices on Wednesday, at which point workouts will occur about five times a week between now and the Tigers’ first game, which Pearl expects to take place in Orlando on Nov. 25 in a tournament that has yet to be announced.
The question on everyone’s minds regarding that first game is who will be on the floor for Auburn when it comes tip-off time.
Deciding on that starting five is still a work in progress for Pearl and his staff, just like determining who will be the team leaders once play begins. Pearl made it a point to say that the more experienced players such as forward Jaylin Williams and guards Devan Cambridge and Allen Flanigan — who are all sophomores — still only played limited minutes last season.
Those three could well step up and lead the way, or two other sophomores — guard Tyrell Jones and center Babatunde Akingbola — could put their leadership abilities on display. There’s also some room in those roles for Auburn’s highly touted freshmen like five star guard Sharife Cooper or forward J.T. Thor.
For Pearl, it’s just too soon to tell.
“The player leadership is everything, especially when it comes to winning championships. We can't lead a locker room to be a great team. That's got to come from within,” Pearl said. “It's something that I think is going to have to evolve. But, not of any fault of their own, leadership will be a challenge for us this year.”
Pearl was honest about the make-up of this year’s team, saying he doesn’t know how fast the offense will be given the team’s youth and admitting more-experienced opponents may be the ones dictating tempo. That’s not to say Pearl had reservations about Auburn’s talent, as he spent several minutes praising players up and down the roster.
Pearl knew he would have a young Auburn team this season. While the pandemic and the additional time away didn’t help, the top-10 recruiting class the Tigers signed sure did.
Now, Pearl and his coaches will use the next month to decide who fits best where, so the Tigers have more answers than questions when the season opener finally arrives.
