Bryan Harsin: Auburn QB Bo Nix ‘certainly one of’ the players improving this fall

Following a lackluster showing against Georgia, Auburn’s receiving corps stepped up against the Razorbacks. Ten different targets caught at least one pass against Arkansas, and by the time the game was said and done a group that committed seven drops against the Bulldogs the week before only had two.

“I also thought the guys around him played better,” Harsin said. “It was good to see just some execution from more guys on the offensive side than we had in the previous game leading up into Arkansas.”

With seven games in the books, Nix has completed 128 passes for 1,488 yards with eight touchdowns and two interceptions while also rushing for 526 yards and six touchdowns. Nix’s 60.7 completion percentage is on pace to be the highest of his collegiate career, and his 131.5 average quarterback rating stands as a career best.

Nix’s play has been crucial for an Auburn team that got off to a slow start this fall before answering with the start of conference play. While Nix is showing real strides in the Tigers’ new offense, Harsin made it clear he can continue to improve.

“I think he’s progressing. He needs to continue to do that. That’s the whole identity of what we’re trying to accomplish every week is just make improvements and get better, and he’s no different. I think he’s in that same frame of mind of just, ‘How do I do that? What are the things I need to focus on?’ He’s willing to go out there and work on them.”