Bryan Harsin introduced as Auburn head football coach

Harsin showed his excitement about taking over Auburn, but he mostly made that clear by talking about the team he’d left behind.

Harsin was emotional when discussing Boise State, the school he quarterbacked in the late 1990s before becoming an assistant coach for 10 years and then head coach for the last seven. He talked about always bleeding blue – a handy attribute given his new team’s colors – but also described the influence being a Bronco had on his life and the success he was a part of during that time.

Harsin stressed it would take a special opportunity to leave his alma mater. Auburn proved to be just that for the 44-year-old.

“I had a wonderful experience at Boise, and there was no other place other than Auburn University that was going to pull me away from a program like that,” Harsin said. “We want to win championships, and we want to do it a certain way. We want to do it with class, we want to do with integrity, and we want to do with academic excellence because these guys are student-athletes. Through this football program we will win, but we will do it the right way.”