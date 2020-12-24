Bryan Harsin introduced as Auburn head football coach

When new Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin stepped to the podium for his introductory press conference, the majority of Tigers fans likely knew little about him.
Harsin, meanwhile, had done his research on the program he now calls his own.
Harsin cited the Auburn Creed and spoke about his vision for the future of the Auburn football program on Thursday. Harsin, who steps in as the 28th head coach in Auburn history after a seven-year run as Boise State head coach, discussed what it will take to help the Tigers take the next step among the best of the best in college football and his blue print for making that happen.
For Harsin, primary parts of that mission can be found in the university’s 77-year old creed.
“I'm looking forward to building this program with [Auburn athletic director Allen Greene] and bringing … this identity of what he mentioned, but it is excellence, and it ties into our creed,” Harsin said. “The principles that are in [the creed] right now I believe in. They fit who I am as a person. They fit who I am as a coach and what I believe in.
“It is about the belief that we talked about here so much – which resonates with me – and to also do that in a consistent way where we can win championships. And we can have a fourth-and-1 mentality every single day because there are no days off when you're trying to operate like that.”
Harsin showed his excitement about taking over Auburn, but he mostly made that clear by talking about the team he’d left behind.
Harsin was emotional when discussing Boise State, the school he quarterbacked in the late 1990s before becoming an assistant coach for 10 years and then head coach for the last seven. He talked about always bleeding blue – a handy attribute given his new team’s colors – but also described the influence being a Bronco had on his life and the success he was a part of during that time.
Harsin stressed it would take a special opportunity to leave his alma mater. Auburn proved to be just that for the 44-year-old.
“I had a wonderful experience at Boise, and there was no other place other than Auburn University that was going to pull me away from a program like that,” Harsin said. “We want to win championships, and we want to do it a certain way. We want to do it with class, we want to do with integrity, and we want to do with academic excellence because these guys are student-athletes. Through this football program we will win, but we will do it the right way.”
Harsin also thanked his wife, Kes, and their children – daughters Devyn Lynn and Dayn Mykena and son Davis – for all being on board with the move. Harsin said the decision to take the Auburn job was a simple one once Kes was excited about the opportunity and how the move would fit the entire family.
Harsin dealt with several questions regarding the future – his very first as Auburn head coach centered on the Iron Bowl and the Alabama Crimson Tide – and while he offered a few glimpses of what’s to come, the overall focus of his discussion centered on the day at hand.
Harsin repeatedly stressed the importance of winning each and every day and having a task-at-hand mentality with the challenges he takes on. He also spoke in passing about the pending recruiting and coaching staff decisions he’ll have to make, though he added he and his family will take a few days to themselves for the holidays before his work really gets going.
Harsin walked into the Auburn athletics complex Thursday as an outsider – the first Tigers head coach with no prior ties to the SEC or the state of Alabama since 1948 – but made it a point to demonstrate how his beliefs go hand in hand with the university and the football program’s rich history.
As Harsin finished his opening statement, he shared a message with Auburn fans as they look forward to 2021 and beyond.
“I'm humbled … for the opportunity. I respect the league that we play in. I appreciate Auburn University and what it stands for,” Harsin said. “I'm excited to be your head coach at Auburn University, and I can't wait to get to work. War Damn Eagle.”