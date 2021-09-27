Bryan Harsin lays out Auburn’s quarterback situation to start LSU week

Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin made it a point Monday to remind everyone it’s too early to read into anything about the Tigers’ quarterback battle – including the team’s official depth chart.
While junior and incumbent starter Bo Nix was listed as Auburn’s starter five days before Auburn heads to Baton Rouge to play LSU, Harsin told reporters who takes the snaps in Tiger Stadium has yet to be determined.
Nix finds himself in a battle between sophomore TJ Finley, who relieved Nix in Saturday’s game against Georgia State and threw a 10-yard go-ahead touchdown on fourth down late in the Tigers’ 34-24 victory. As far as Harsin is concerned, there’s no need to decide who leads the offense against LSU early in the week.
“Both of those guys, they need to be ready to go. Both those guys get the majority of the reps anyhow throughout the week. They all get different scenarios. We have those guys mixing and matching with the starters throughout practice already,” Harsin said. “Both those guys did a great job on Sunday. They came out, they worked hard, they were focused. And like I said before, it's no different than every other position.
“What that means for everybody is have yourself ready to practice Tuesday so we can get ready to play for Saturday.”
Finley took over for Nix in the third quarter of Saturday’s contest after Auburn failed to score an offensive touchdown through the game’s first 41 minutes of action, and while the Tigers weren’t perfect they worked to erase the Panthers’ lead. Finley was 9-of-16 passing for 97 yards and one touchdown in his time in the game; Nix, meanwhile, was 13-of-27 for 156 yards.
Harsin commended both quarterbacks on Monday.
Harsin said he was proud of Finley for having himself ready as the backup quarterback and refusing to slack in his preparation just because he wasn’t starting. He called on Finley to continue that preparation this week, adding all the quarterbacks need to prepare like they’re the starters.
As for Nix, Harsin said he loved how the junior quarterback is a competitor and is relentless in that manner. Harsin said he fully expects Nix to have himself ready during practice this week, learn what he can from the Georgia State game and apply it entering the LSU game.
Harsin was asked specifically if the gameplan for LSU changes depending on whether Nix or Finley starts. Harsin didn’t address that in his response, instead pointing to the changes the offense as a whole needs to experience before the Tigers’ first SEC game of the season.
“We’ve got to change some things just in general so we can put points on the board. That’s No. 1. It doesn’t have to do with the particular player yet, but we have to change some things so that we can be more productive,” Harsin said. “You have to have the gameplan for everybody to execute, not just two guys who might be in a position at quarterback that one guy’s gameplan and another guy’s gameplan. You got to have the gameplan, and you got to have it so that you can play the very best against a really good LSU defense.