Bryan Harsin lays out Auburn’s quarterback situation to start LSU week

Harsin commended both quarterbacks on Monday.

Harsin said he was proud of Finley for having himself ready as the backup quarterback and refusing to slack in his preparation just because he wasn’t starting. He called on Finley to continue that preparation this week, adding all the quarterbacks need to prepare like they’re the starters.

As for Nix, Harsin said he loved how the junior quarterback is a competitor and is relentless in that manner. Harsin said he fully expects Nix to have himself ready during practice this week, learn what he can from the Georgia State game and apply it entering the LSU game.

Harsin was asked specifically if the gameplan for LSU changes depending on whether Nix or Finley starts. Harsin didn’t address that in his response, instead pointing to the changes the offense as a whole needs to experience before the Tigers’ first SEC game of the season.