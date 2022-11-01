Bryan Harsin releases first statement since being fired

One day after being fired as Auburn’s head coach, Bryan Harsin expressed his disappointment over the decision handed down by university president Dr. Chris Roberts.

Harsin released a lengthy statement Tuesday afternoon, which was posted on Twitter by former Auburn player and current ESPN college football analyst Cole Cubelic. In the statement, Harsin said he was “incredibly disappointed” that he will no longer be Auburn’s head coach.

His tenure on the Plains lasted just more than 22 months and only 21 games, as his teams went a combined 9-12 overall. The Tigers were 3-5 this season prior to his firing, and the program was just 3-10 over the last calendar year, with only one of those wins against Power 5 competition (this season’s overtime win against Missouri).

“I am incredibly disappointed that I won’t get to lead the Auburn football program and these players into the future,” Harsin said. “I poured my heart and soul into this program and team. We stood together in the face of considerable challenges and outside noise.

“Through my entire time at Auburn we did things the right way, which is not always the easy way. I am very proud of the resolve shown by everyone in our facility and incredibly grateful for those at Auburn who stood by me and my family. I am certain that this group of players will do great things. I will miss you guys tremendously but will always be there for you and do anything I can to help moving forward. Thank you for believing in me.”

Harsin was hired in December 2020 to help revitalize a program that had grown stale under former coach Gus Malzahn. Then-athletics director Allen Greene signed Harsin to a six-year contract, pulling him away from his alma mater, Boise State, where he had gone 69-19 as head coach.

Things quickly unraveled for Harsin at Auburn, though. After a 6-2 start to his first season, Auburn ended 2021 on a five-game losing streak and finished with its first losing record — 6-7 — since the dreaded 2012 season. The program experienced significant upheaval in the offseason, with changes to the coaching staff — including both coordinator positions — and 19 players entering the transfer portal.

That led into a February university-led inquiry into his handling of the program. The investigation ultimately did not yield enough to warrant firing Harsin for cause, and he remained as head coach, planting his flag in the process. In July at SEC Media Days, his message was to “watch” what happened on the field.

Harsin and his team were unable to deliver on that, however. Auburn opened the season with two uneven wins against FCS opponent Mercer and Mountain West foe San Jose State. Since then, Auburn dropped five of its next six games, with the lone win coming at home in a narrow overtime victory against Missouri. Auburn’s most recent loss, a 41-27 setback against Arkansas at Jordan-Hare Stadium, was the program’s fourth in a row and dropped the team two games below .500 for the first time since 2012.

Less than 48 hours later, Harsin was out as head coach. He is owed more than $15 million in buyout, 70 percent of the remaining salary on his contract, with half of that due within 30 days of his firing. Running backs coach Cadillac Williams was promoted to interim head coach for the remainder of the season, as new athletics director John Cohen begins a search for the program’s next head coach.

“Like any coach with the benefit of hindsight, there are things that could have been done differently,” Harsin continued in his statement. “I don’t pretend to be perfect but I am certain I will be better moving forward because of this experience. I truly believe Auburn has the potential to be a championship program once again. The resources, financial support and fan base are in place. There are good people throughout this program and university. With complete alignment, the possibilities are endless.

“I hurt for the coaches, staff members and families who are left in limbo. This team and staff came here fully committed to our vision of what we could accomplish in time. That time has been cut short. They will all persevere because of their tremendous character and ability and I will do everything I can to help them with this transition.

“As is life, my family and I will now turn the page and chart our next course, always grateful for the positive relationships formed and memories made on the Plains. Thank you for allowing us to be a part of the Auburn Family.”