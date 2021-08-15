Bryan Harsin shares what stood out from Auburn’s first scrimmage of fall camp

AUBURN - Although the weather wasn’t very cooperative on Saturday night, the Auburn Tigers still managed to hit the field and get in their first scrimmage of fall camp.

Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin detailed what happened in the Tigers’ scrimmage — their eighth of 25 fall practices — late Saturday night. While lightning in the area pushed the start time back about an hour, Harsin explained Auburn was still able to get plenty accomplished.

“I think we got about 100 plays. We were able to work good-on-good through the scrimmage, and so with each group got roughly around 35 plays,” Harsin said. “Overall, good work, and most importantly we got a chance to go play football, let these guys tackle, [work on] ball security. We had officials out there tonight, so just looking at the penalties, some of those issues that are going to come up in that first scrimmage so we can go back and learn from it, coach from it.

“I told the guys, ‘Plenty of things to clean up, plenty of work to do.’ There's always going to be things that we can improve on, but we had a good time out there playing.”

Harsin was asked about the defensive effort Saturday, and while he commended some of the offense’s red-zone work, he raved about what the defense did as a whole.