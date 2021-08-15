Bryan Harsin shares what stood out from Auburn’s first scrimmage of fall camp

AUBURN - Although the weather wasn’t very cooperative on Saturday night, the Auburn Tigers still managed to hit the field and get in their first scrimmage of fall camp.
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin detailed what happened in the Tigers’ scrimmage — their eighth of 25 fall practices — late Saturday night. While lightning in the area pushed the start time back about an hour, Harsin explained Auburn was still able to get plenty accomplished.
“I think we got about 100 plays. We were able to work good-on-good through the scrimmage, and so with each group got roughly around 35 plays,” Harsin said. “Overall, good work, and most importantly we got a chance to go play football, let these guys tackle, [work on] ball security. We had officials out there tonight, so just looking at the penalties, some of those issues that are going to come up in that first scrimmage so we can go back and learn from it, coach from it.
“I told the guys, ‘Plenty of things to clean up, plenty of work to do.’ There's always going to be things that we can improve on, but we had a good time out there playing.”
Harsin was asked about the defensive effort Saturday, and while he commended some of the offense’s red-zone work, he raved about what the defense did as a whole.
Auburn’s defensive line has gotten good feedback so far this camp, and Harsin added to it by saying he thought the unit played pretty well Saturday. He thought the front seven handled the moment then spoke highly of the secondary, which bounced back after a few explosive plays and helped the defense cause a couple of turnovers.
Based on what Harsin saw Saturday, the Tigers’ defense has the attacking attitude he wants to see well into the fall.
“They did a good job tonight. They created some turnovers, so they went up and got them. There were some balls thrown that they went up and got. And then I think we had a fumble, maybe two,” Harsin said. “[I] felt good about a lot of the plays the defense had, and creating those turnovers, those are obviously going to be game changing.
"Overall, good. One thing I tell the guys is: It's never as good as you think, and never as bad. So we'll watch the tape. Plenty of stuff to correct, and we'll see what that looks like.”
On the flip side was the offense, which excelled in some areas and left room for improvement in others.
Harsin spoke briefly about the quarterback position by saying the quarterbacks all ran well and threw the ball well at times, though he harped on the importance of decision-making after the scrimmage. He commended the wide receivers for building off their strong camp thus far but had mixed reviews on the offensive line, saying from his vantage point the unit was a little inconsistent as the night wore on.
Harsin didn’t go into specifics about first-string quarterback Bo Nix or second-string TJ Finley, but he was asked if he would possibly play two quarterbacks against Akron.
“I’ve done that before, so that’s not out of the [realm of] possibilities. Let’s be clear: That’s not what we’re working toward right now,” Harsin said. “Right now, we’re developing each quarterback to go out there and play the position and be the quarterback. I’ve used multiple quarterbacks for situational things, and because guys deserve to play at that position; I’ve coached some good players, starters and backups.”
Harsin spoke about the logistical aspects of the scrimmage, saying the operation from the sideline looked good and that he liked how the team adjusted after any penalties that were called. He explained the plan moving forward will be to create a depth chart on special teams and to work the first- and second-string players on offense a little more going into the team’s second scrimmage next Friday.
Harsin and his team still have 17 practices left of fall camp, but Saturday’s scrimmage offered a useful point to check their progress. While the game-like situations highlighted areas where adjustments were needed, the first-year head coach tried to approach the results with an optimistic mindset.