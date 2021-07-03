Bryan Harsin will debut at Auburn this fall. How were the debuts of the last 3 Tigers head coaches?

AUBURN - A new era of Auburn football is coming soon.
We’ve reached July 4, which means the Tigers’ first game with Bryan Harsin at the helm is exactly two months away. The debut of the former Boise State head coach in Jordan-Hare Stadium will mark a significant change for the Tigers, which haven’t had someone other than Gus Malzahn lead the team as the full-time head coach since November 24, 2012.
Auburn’s game with Akron on Sept. 4 will stand as Harsin’s first game with the Tigers and begin a debut season that will draw plenty of intrigue. So, how successful were some of Harsin’s predecessors during their first seasons on the job?
Excluding Harsin, the Tigers have had three different head coaches roam the sidelines since 1998. Let’s take a closer look at the first season for each of those coaches and what ultimately followed during their tenures at Auburn.
Gus Malzahn (2013-20) | Debut record: 12-2 (7-1 SEC) | SEC Finish: 1st | Bowl result: 34-31 L to Florida State in the BCS National Championship Game
The setup: Malzahn helped Auburn set the world on fire in 2010 when the then-offensive coordinator helped quarterback Cam Newton on Newton’s path to becoming a Heisman Trophy winner and on the Tigers’ path toward their first national championship in 43 years.
Malzahn left after the 2011 season to become the head coach at Arkansas State, and once Gene Chizik’s tenure ended in late 2012 his former right-hand man took the reins.
The start: The Malzahn era began with a bang in a competitive showdown in Jordan-Hare against Washington State, led by Mike Leach in his second year on the job. The game featured a 100-yard kickoff return touchdown by Tre Mason and a 75-yard rushing score by Corey Grant, and three interceptions along with a pair of late field goals by Cody Parkey helped Auburn prevail 31-24.
Two weeks later, Malzahn and the Tigers hosted Arkansas State, led by none other than Bryan Harsin.
Ultimate highlight: The Tigers didn’t lack for highlights in Malzahn’s first season on the Plains, though two games in November will never be forgotten by Auburn fans.
Auburn, then 7-1 and ranked seventh, hosted No. 25 Georgia on November 16 in the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry. The Tigers faced dire straits trailing 38-37 and facing a 4th-and-18 on their own 27-yard line when the unimaginable happened: Auburn quarterback Nick Marshall fired downfield, Georgia defenders Josh Harvey-Clemons and Tray Matthews deflected the pass and Ricardo Louis made the catch and raced to the end zone for the go-ahead score.
Two weeks after “The Prayer at Jordan-Hare,” Auburn found a way to somehow top it.
Auburn had to beat No. 1 Alabama in the Iron Bowl in order to reach the SEC Championship Game, and with the fourth quarter winding down it seemed the game was destined for overtime.
That, however, proved to not be the case.
Alabama’s Adam Griffith’s would-be game-winning field goal fell short and into the waiting arms of Chris Davis, who raced to his left, found plenty of running room and raced to the end zone to close out a game forever remembered as “The Kick Six.”
Toughest setback: The valleys during Malzahn’s debut season were few and far between for Auburn.
The Tigers suffered an early setback in their fourth game, when LSU running back Jeremy Hill rushed for 184 yards and three touchdowns to help hand Auburn a 35-21 loss. Auburn seemed hardly faced by the loss to then-No. 6 LSU and reeled off nine straight victories, the last being over Missouri to hand the Tigers the SEC championship.
What followed: Malzahn’s debut season proved to be his most successful, though the Tigers were still plenty competitive under his watch.
Auburn never posted a losing record, beat rival Alabama three times and played in the SEC Championship Game twice during Malzahn’s eight seasons at the helm. While there were some accomplishments during his tenure, there were some notable disappointments, including an 0-12 mark in road games against rivals Alabama, Georgia and LSU.
Gene Chizik (2009-12) | Debut record: 8-5 (3-5 SEC) | SEC Finish: T-7th, 5th in West | Bowl result: 38-35 W (OT) over Northwestern in the Outback Bowl
The setup: Tommy Tuberville’s mostly-successful run at Auburn came to a close after the 2008 season, leaving athletic director Jay Jacobs with the task of hiring Tuberville’s replacement. While there were a handful of candidates apparently in the running — including Buffalo head coach Turner Gill — Jacobs tabbed Gene Chizik, a former Auburn defensive coordinator who had a 5-19 record in two seasons as Iowa State head coach.
The hire drew immediate criticism given Chizik’s lack of success as a head coach, leading to Jacobs’ infamous airport arrival during which he was heckled for the decision.
The start: Auburn found itself in a low-scoring game against Louisiana Tech to open 2009, and after two quarters the Tigers held a 13-10 lead.
Auburn quarterback Chris Todd hit receiver Terrell Zachery on a 93-yard touchdown pass to give the Tigers some much-needed breathing room early in the third quarter, and entering the fourth Auburn led 23-13. The Tigers put the Bulldogs away with a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns to seal a 37-13 win.
Ultimate highlight: Any immediate concerns about Chizik’s ability subsided to start the 2009 season. Auburn got out of the gates well with five straight victories — the last being a 26-22 win on the road against Tennessee — to reach No. 17 in the rankings, the team’s highest mark since the previous October.
After going 2-5 to end the regular season, Auburn pulled off a dramatic 38-35 victory over Northwestern in the Outback Bowl to end the season with an 8-5 record. The win surely brought some excitement about the future, though no one could have foreseen what exactly lay ahead for the program.
Toughest setback: The momentum from that 5-0 start to the season didn’t carry over for long. The Tigers encountered some major hurdles in the middle of Chizik’s first year by suffering three straight losses to Arkansas, Kentucky and LSU — the first and last of which were both by 21 points.
After victories over then-No. 25 Ole Miss and Furman, the Tigers dropped both rivalry games to Georgia and Alabama, though they were by a combined 12 points.
What followed: Chizik’s second season earned him a special spot in Auburn history, as quarterback Cam Newton led the Tigers on an unforgettable run that ended with Newton winning the Heisman Trophy and Auburn capturing its first national title since 1957.
The Tigers came back to earth without Newton the following season with a solid 8-5 campaign. After Malzahn left for Arkansas State, the wheels completely fell off for Auburn during a 2012 season in which it went 3-9 and Chizik was fired.
Tommy Tuberville (1999-2008) | Debut record: 5-6 (2-6 SEC) | SEC Finish: T-11th, 5th in the West | Bowl result: No bowl
The setup: Terry Bowden’s time at Auburn came to a close with a rough 1-5 start to the 1998 campaign that led to Bowden’s resignation and defensive coordinator Bill Oliver taking on interim duties for the rest of the fall.
Auburn players wanted Oliver to take on the duties full-time, but the job went to Tuberville, a former Miami assistant who had led Ole Miss to a 25-20 record after taking over a Rebels program that had been hit with recruiting violations during Billy Brewer’s tenure.
When rumors initially swirled about Tuberville’s departure from Oxford, he infamously said, “They’ll have to carry me out of here in a pine box.”
Soon after, he was at Auburn.
The start: Tuberville’s first game saw the Tigers avoid near-disaster against a Division I-AA foe.
Auburn struggled out of the gates against Appalachian State and trailed 15-7 in the third quarter when backup quarterback Ben Leard helped the Tigers tie the game. After Rusty Williams scored on a one-yard run, Leard hit Markeith Cooper for the two-point conversion to even things up 15-15 before the fourth quarter.
The contest seemed poised for overtime when Leard hit Ronney Daniels with a 33-yard touchdown pass with 38 seconds to play to hand Auburn a 22-15 victory.
Ultimate highlight: Tuberville’s first season at Auburn wasn’t much to write home about. The Tigers posted a 5-6 record and missed a bowl game for the second straight year and the sixth time in the last nine seasons.
While the Tigers’ 38-21 victory over Georgia in the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry brought some much-needed joy, the game that most still remember from 1999 came earlier that fall.
Auburn took care of a lowly LSU squad 41-7 on Sept. 18, and in the aftermath of the big win Tuberville and his players smoked cigars on the field in Death Valley. Auburn has not beaten LSU in Baton Rouge since then, having lost 10 straight games on the road against the Bayou Bengals.
Toughest setback: Auburn struggled out of the gates with close victories over Appalachian State and Idaho prior to its big win over LSU. The next stretch of games, however, were hard to swallow.
The Tigers lost five in a row in late September and October, dropping consecutive games to Ole Miss, then-No. 8 Tennessee, Mississippi State, then-No. 7 Florida and Arkansas. While the losses to Ole Miss and Mississippi State were one-possession games, the other three were by an average of 22 points.
What followed: Tuberville found his footing after his rough debut and posted four straight winning seasons before the Tigers really took a leap forward with a 13-0 season in 2004, which left the team just on the outside of playing for a national title.