Bryan Harsin will debut at Auburn this fall. How were the debuts of the last 3 Tigers head coaches?

Auburn had to beat No. 1 Alabama in the Iron Bowl in order to reach the SEC Championship Game, and with the fourth quarter winding down it seemed the game was destined for overtime.

That, however, proved to not be the case.

Alabama’s Adam Griffith’s would-be game-winning field goal fell short and into the waiting arms of Chris Davis, who raced to his left, found plenty of running room and raced to the end zone to close out a game forever remembered as “The Kick Six.”

Toughest setback: The valleys during Malzahn’s debut season were few and far between for Auburn.

The Tigers suffered an early setback in their fourth game, when LSU running back Jeremy Hill rushed for 184 yards and three touchdowns to help hand Auburn a 35-21 loss. Auburn seemed hardly faced by the loss to then-No. 6 LSU and reeled off nine straight victories, the last being over Missouri to hand the Tigers the SEC championship.

What followed: Malzahn’s debut season proved to be his most successful, though the Tigers were still plenty competitive under his watch.