Burkhalter earns nod on NCBWA Stopper of the Year midseason watch list

DALLAS – Former Northview standout and current Auburn junior right-hander Blake Burkhalter has been named to the midseason watch list for the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association Stopper of the Year Award.

The midseason list includes 62 relief pitchers from across the country, including seven from the Southeastern Conference.

Burkhalter, a 2019 Northview graduate, leads the SEC and ranks tied for fourth in the country with 11 saves this season. He has posted a 4-1 record and boasts the second-best ERA on Auburn’s team at 2.87 while striking out 48 and walking just seven in 31 1/3 innings.

He is coming off one of the best stretches by a closer in Auburn history. He earned three saves in as many appearances in last weekend’s sweep of South Carolina, becoming the first player in program history and the first in the league since 2017 to accomplish the feat.

Burkhalter went 1-0 with the three saves and struck out 12 in four appearances and 5.2 innings overall during the week.

The 6-foot, 204-pound Burkhalter has earned either a win or a save in 15 of his first 20 appearances.

As a sophomore, Burkhalter had a 1-0 record with a 1.71 ERA in 17 appearances and 21 innings. He struck out 30 batters and issued 16 walk, while holding opponents to a .182 batting average, which was tops among Auburn pitchers.

During his freshman season, he made four relief appearances and posted a 2.08 ERA. He struck out three batters and issued three walks in 4 1/3 innings

Burkhalter and the No. 19 Tigers continue SEC play with a weekend series at No. 1 Tennessee (38-3, 17-1 SEC) starting Friday at 6 p.m. CT in Knoxville.