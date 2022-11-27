Cadillac Williams reflects on time as Auburn interim head coach

Cadillac Williams’ eyes were bloodshot as he walked out of the visiting locker room in Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Auburn’s interim coach fought back the tears as they welled in his eyes after stepping to the podium. The pain in his voice was matched only by the pride as he reflected on what was his final game as the Tigers’ interim head coach and the experience of the last four weeks leading his alma mater.

“I’m so humbled and honored for the way they responded through all of this,” Williams said. “I mean, through this process, they’ve made me a better person, better husband, father, friend — it’s just powerful what you can do whenever you get people believing, serving, not making it about each other. It’s powerful.”

Williams and his Auburn team didn’t get their storybook ending in Tuscaloosa, as they couldn’t overcome two first-half turnovers and a potent Alabama offense in a 49-27 Iron Bowl loss Saturday. Despite the result on the scoreboard, it would be difficult to discount how Williams not only handled his interim station this final month of the season but what Auburn was able to accomplish under his watch.

The Tigers went 2-2 down the stretch after Bryan Harsin was fired following a 3-5 start to the year. One of those losses was on the road in overtime against Mississippi State, as Auburn fell short after erasing a 21-point first-half deficit and twice taking the lead in the fourth quarter against the Bulldogs.

That was followed by an emotionally charged win against Texas A&M at Jordan-Hare Stadium, snapping a five-game losing streak and handing Williams his first victory as a head coach at any level. Then there was a demolition of Western Kentucky in Auburn’s home finale.

Then Saturday’s Iron Bowl, when Auburn jumped out to an early 7-0 lead — its largest lead in Bryant-Denny Stadium since the 2014 back-and-forth shootout between the two rivals — ran for more yards and any team has against a Nick Saban-led Alabama team and showed resolve until the final moments ran off the clock, despite the Tide’s relentless offensive onslaught.

It was a remarkable turnaround, all things considered, and a sentimental month around the program as Williams’ earnest approach resonated both within the locker room and the Auburn fan base. One Auburn’s favorite sons and all-time greats restored pride in a program down on its luck after Harsin’s disastrous tenure, and he did it with a down-to-earth mentality off the field and hardnosed philosophy on it.

“What Coach ‘Lac has brought to this program is just what we needed,” quarterback Robby Ashford said. “We were in a dead spot. I’ll tell anybody: I’ll go to war for Coach ‘Lac any day. I love him to death…. I’m forever thankful for Coach ‘Lac and just so proud of this team for overcoming adversity.”

Williams poured his heart into this Auburn team, and it showed — in every press conference, every interview, and every interaction on and off the field. His impact was as large as it was unlikely, given he’d never been a head coach or even a coordinator in his still-young coaching career.

Yet he managed to get buy-in from a team that was lost in a downward spiral under Harsin, a coaching staff that scrambled to keep the program afloat and a fanbase that was disenchanted by the prior coach’s lack of results.

“It means everything,” Williams said. “I mean, Auburn… God, I’m already forever indebted to it because it gave me an opportunity to accomplish my dreams in life, to take care of my mom, you know, I met my wife here, brought up two boys.

"So, to think that Auburn can do more, you’re like — uh, (it) can’t do more, but these last couple weeks, oh my. I mean, from the Auburn family, just the people — there’s a reason two decades ago that I chose Auburn, and it was one of the best decisions I ever made, and these past four weeks have been special.

"I’m talking about absolutely special the way they done poured into my life, the support, the way they got behind this team. Whew. Auburn is in a better place because of these seniors and the Auburn family. Future is bright, very bright.”

It didn’t always seem that way, at least not at the time Williams took over for Harsin, who was fired on Halloween. The program went 9-12 in its previous 21 games and had just one win against a Power 5 opponent over the prior calendar year. One of the first things Williams expressed in his first team meeting was that he didn’t know how many games Auburn would win in the final month of the season, or if it would win any at all.

“Honestly, quite frankly, it was harsh to say it didn’t really matter, but it didn’t,” Williams said. “I seen kids that was broken. I seen kids that needed help. An opportunity to get to serve them and see how, wow, they have opened their hearts, how they done did a (180), how they’re back believing.”

That belief revitalized a downtrodden program, as Williams saw his players not only respond with their resolve on the field but with the way they handled themselves off the field as well. That’s what has resonated most with Williams during this experience, as he remarked about how much the demeanor has changed around the building and how academic advisers have noticed a turnaround from players this last month too. It was by no means easy, and he wiped away tears while speaking of the behind-the-scenes difficulties the team endured throughout this season.

Under Williams, though, Auburn persevered.

While the feel-good story didn’t get its fairytale ending of an Iron Bowl road win and subsequent bowl berth, it was a month that Williams will forever cherish. As the rain fell at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday night and Auburn’s players walked off the field for the final time this season, Williams stood in the tunnel to greet and embrace as many of them as he could.

“They done changed my life for the good,” Williams said. “They have — wow — made me come out of my comfort zone. I have showed some things that have revealed some things about myself that I ain’t know was there. A lot of the success, things, whatever has been going on, is a direct reflection of the way they have responded and how they have let myself and these coaches pour into their lives.”

It’s unclear what the future holds for Williams beyond this season and whether there will be a place for him on the staff of whoever is named Auburn’s next head coach. One thing, at least, seems certain: Williams was the right man at the right time for an Auburn program that was in desperate need of resuscitation.

“You can be different and do this and be successful,” Williams said. “You can serve. You can go about it where you make it about these kids, make it about truly changing lives…. Regardless of what goes on, I have been blessed.”