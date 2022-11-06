Cadillac Williams upbeat despite Auburn's loss at Mississippi State

STARKVILLE, Miss. — In watching and listening to Cadillac Williams, it was hard to believe Auburn had just lost.

With microphones in front of him, speaking to the media in-person for the first time as the Tigers’ interim head football coach, Williams had a smile on his face for much of the 13 minutes he took questions. He was deliberate in his answers and had a glisten in his eye at points, surely from the emotion of a long week, one in which he said he hardly slept.

But there he was, all smiles after guiding his alma mater’s football team through the four-day aftermath of the firing of Bryan Harsin. He guided them Saturday night at Davis Wade Stadium, too, as Auburn erased a 21-point deficit and took a late shootout with Mississippi State into overtime in a 39-33 loss in Williams’ debut as interim head coach.

“My message to those guys was ‘We’re not going to take this as a loss,’” Williams said. “Yeah, we didn’t complete the mission yet. We lost. But there’s so many, so many, so many life lessons. So many life lessons that these kids are going to learn from (tonight)."

On the field, Auburn (3-6, 1-5 SEC) did lose, but at the end, it looked like the Tigers would pull off the unthinkable.

Tank Bigsby, who finished with 89 yards on 13 attempts, got the bulk of his production on two carries. The first was a 38-yard gain in the second quarter, but the second was a 41-yard track race to pay dirt, scoring his first touchdown with 6:36 to go.

It put the Tigers up 25-24 on Mississippi State (6-3, 3-3 SEC) and gave Auburn its first lead of the day. What followed was a back-and-forth.

The Bulldogs matched it with a 33-yard strike from Will Rogers to Eufaula native Rara Thomas. They went up 30-25. Then Auburn went 75 yards and capped it with an eight-yard run from Jarquez Hunter, giving the Tigers a 33-30 lead with 1:05 left. Mississippi State would start at the 50, going 24 yards to set up kicker Massimo Biscardi from 44 yards out.

Biscardi’s first attempt was good, but it wouldn’t matter. Williams iced him, calling Auburn’s second timeout. It happened again on the second try: Biscardi makes it as Cadillac burns the last timeout of regulation. And on the third try, Biscardi would hit again — tie ball game, 33-33.

The Bulldogs pulled a shocker on the ensuing kickoff, hitting something between a squib and onside kick attempt that bounced off of Sean Jackson and back into the home team’s possession.

“Look, it's totally on me,” Williams said of the kick. “I am a firm believer that you get what you emphasize, and I've emphasized two things all week: serve and believe. Now (it’s) just adding the discipline part today.”

Biscardi would get 56-yard attempt as time expired in regulation. A miss sent the game to overtime, and it didn’t take long for the game’s end.

It was seven plays between the two teams. Auburn gained four yards on three plays before a 38-yard miss from kicker Anders Carlson. The Bulldogs followed it up with three plays: a five-yard pass, an incompletion that saw Auburn’s JD Rhym called for a pass interference, then the game-winning run from Woody Marks.

Auburn quarterback Robby Ashford said it stung to lose in such a fashion. Defensive end Colby Wooden saw tears in the locker room. But the results beyond the scoreboard weren’t hopeless.

“We even said that, man,” linebacker Owen Pappoe said. “It felt like a win. We felt like we got better. This is something we can build upon.”

That building resides in a comeback that saw Auburn climb out of a quickly dug hole. It trailed 17-0 less than a minute into the second quarter before its deficit ballooned to 21 points.

The unit that saw the most significant in-game improvement was the Tiger defense. It held Mississippi State to 4.6 yards per play, down from 9 per play in the first quarter. The home team totaled 13 rush yards on 18 attempts. Adjusting for sack yards, it had 51 yards on the ground.

Auburn’s pass rush grew to be dominant, finishing with five sacks and nine tackles for loss. Mississippi native Derick Hall had a team-high two sacks and three tackles for loss, and forced a fumble. Wooden logged 1.5 tackles for loss, a sack and two pass breakups.

“Early on, they were getting it out quickly, so we were getting a little frustrated," Wooden said. "But we stuck with it and kept playing and kept rushing. As you can see, it paid off for us.”

Including Hall’s fumble, Auburn had three takeaways, including a forced fumble from Jeffrey M’Ba and interception from Jaylin Simpson. It was more than the team ever had in a single game under Harsin.

Those takeaways flipped the field for the offense. The Tigers were afforded multiple short-yardage scoring opportunities, starting drives at Mississippi State’s 8-, 16-, 17- and 35-yard line. That’s where it found 16 of its 33 points.

The rushing attack generated 256 yards. Ashford had a game-high 108 rush yards and two of Auburn’s four rushing touchdowns.

“Our guys were getting the blocks,” Ashford said. “They blocked their butts off, they opened up the holes for me, and once I saw a lane, I had to hit it and go. Credit to those guys, blocked their butts off and did whatever it takes for the team.”

The issues of discipline and execution Williams talked about post-game were an Achilles heel for the Tigers. They were penalized 14 times for 115 yards. They converted a third of their third-down attempts, and Ashford’s night through the air was less than stellar, completing seven of 22 pass attempts.

But in talking about those mistakes, Williams’ confidence didn’t waver.

“The future is bright at Auburn,” he said, and he even relayed the message he gave to his coaching staff Monday:

“Auburn is about the people within those walls, and in times like this, these kids need our leadership. They need us, whether they know it or not. They need us, and not just presentation of us just speaking it — our actions got to show. They got to feel that we care for them, and … the way that we came together, what a rocky week, man.

“For these kids to go out there and play ball like that. Man, I’m honored to be those guys’ coach. Truly honored. Wouldn’t want to do it with no other group or coaches than what I just experienced with those guys.”