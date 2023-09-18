It seems Payton Thorne and the Auburn offense have found their footing for at least a week, but the competition is about to get much stiffer.

After a 45-13 drubbing of FCS Samford over the weekend, the Tigers will head into Southeastern Conference play on the road at Texas A&M, kicking off at 11 a.m. Saturday.

“SEC play is different,” Auburn tight end Brandon Frazier said Monday. “It’s a grind every week. If you’re not ready to put your best foot forward, it can go bad pretty quick. I think that we’re excited for SEC play. We’re 3-0 for the first time since I’ve been here, I think. A lot of guys are excited.”

Auburn’s victory over Samford was a statistical success for its offense. The Tigers set a season-high for total yardage (540), matched another season-best in yards per play (7.1), and recorded their first 500-yard game since a dismantling of another FCS program, Alabama State, in September 2021. But does success against a lesser foe automatically translate to something similar on a bigger stage the next time out? History doesn’t indicate it.

Aside from a pandemic-impacted 2020 season, Auburn has played an FCS opponent every year since 2007. All 15 of those contests went down as a victory, but the returns in the following contests weren’t so great.

Since 2007, Auburn is 5-10 following a win against the FCS. It’s 4-10 against the Power Five and 4-9 against the SEC, with three wins against the conference in the past decade under those circumstances. Fourteen of those 15 games saw Auburn’s total yardage production drop from the previous game, with the only outlier being a 55-44 loss to Alabama in the 2014 Iron Bowl. The winning percentages drop even further when looking at road games.

Auburn is 2-6 when it has to play on the road. The last win occurred when it traveled to Missouri in 2017. Following a 24-10 win over Mercer, Auburn went north and beat Missouri 51-14, dismantling a team that would finish with a 7-6 record.

Before Missouri, the only road win to follow an FCS game was actually in College Station. A Top-25 matchup saw Auburn beat the Aggies 45-41. Down a touchdown heading into the final quarter, the Tigers out-scored A&M 21-10 in the final frame to pull ahead.

This year’s installment of Auburn vs. A&M, however, will be much lower profile. Both programs are far from being ranked. While the Tigers are undefeated, their offense also isn’t totally complete. They’re still searching for their first 100-yard rushing performance from one of their running backs. Not to mention Auburn will be facing off against one of the most talented rosters it’ll see all year.

“I think we take it and look at it as: ‘This is our chance to do what we do every day at practice,’” Auburn receiver and Texas native Jay Fair said. “I think we’ll take it as an opportunity to put everybody on notice.”