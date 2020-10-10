Carlson’s late field goal lifts Auburn past Arkansas

The Tigers’ defense pounced on the Razorbacks’ next two plays, as Roger McCreary wrapped up Malik Hornsby for a loss of two yards on third down and Derick Hall held Hornsby to one yard to keep Arkansas out of the end zone.

Arkansas opted for a 22-yard field goal to cut the Tigers’ lead to 27-21 with 11:37 left in the fourth quarter.

Both offenses began the afternoon slowly under the soggy conditions, and it was Auburn’s special teams that delivered the game’s first points. Jordyn Peters came crashing in on an Arkansas punt from its end zone and blocked the football, leaving it up for grabs. Barton Lester, a walk-on transfer from Air Force, quickly pounced on the ball to help hand Auburn a 7-0 lead with 4:32 to go in the opening quarter.

Following Arkansas’ third successful punt of the game, Carlson tacked on a 47-yard field goal despite the windy conditions to stretch the Tigers’ advantage to two scores just before the first quarter expired.

Auburn had run the ball with some success to open the game, and by its first possession of the second quarter it was ready to really get things rolling. Running backs Bigsby and D.J. Williams along with Nix set the pace for the Tigers, as the trio combined to take 10 carries that covered 80 yards on an impressive march down the field.