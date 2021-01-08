Carnell Williams joins Harsin staff at Auburn as running backs coach

AUBURN —Carnell ‘Cadillac’ Williams will join Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin’s staff as running backs coach, Harsin announced Friday. A former all-American at Auburn, Williams served as the Tigers’ running backs coach the last two seasons.

“I’m fired up to have Cadillac on our staff,” Harsin said. “After several conversations it was easy to see how much passion he has and his desire to learn, grow and develop in the coaching profession. Just spending time with him you see why he is the ultimate ambassador for Auburn football, and that goes beyond just being an elite player but an elite person.”

Under Williams’ tutelage in 2020, freshman running back Tank Bigsby was named the SEC Co-Freshman of the Year and Associated Press SEC Newcomer of the Year after leading all freshmen in the conference with 834 rushing yards. Bigsby was the first Auburn freshman in school history to rush for three consecutive 100-yard games and his 834 yards were the second most all-time at Auburn by a rookie.

During his first season in 2019, the Tigers posted five 100-yard rushing games and D.J. Williams earned SEC Freshman of the Week honors for his performance against LSU. In two seasons, Williams’ backs have tallied nine 100-yard games and three SEC weekly honors.