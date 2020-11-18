Cavaliers select Auburn’s Isaac Okoro in first round of NBA Draft

Okoro earned SEC Freshman of the Week on two occasions and ended the year by being named to the second team All-SEC team, the SEC All-Freshman team and the SEC All-Defensive team. He became just the sixth player in SEC history to be named to those three teams in the same season, joining the likes of Anthony Davis, Michael Kidd-Gilchrest, Nerlens Noel, Jordan Mickey and Robert Williams.

Auburn men’s basketball coach Bruce Pearl raved about Okoro’s ability prior to draft night.

“He’s got a high basketball IQ, he can play multiple positions. He can guard one through five on the floor,” Pearl said. “I’ve had a lot of guys who can guard one through four but none that could guard one through five. He’s quick enough to keep little guards in front of him, strong enough that you’re not going to roll him down and big-boy him; you’re just not.

“I think he’s as ready-to-play a prospect as there is in this draft because I think he’s the best defensive player in the draft, particularly his perimeter defense.”

Okoro signed with Auburn as a four-star recruit and one of the top recruits out of the state of Georgia. Pearl brought up his high evaluation of Okoro as a recruit on the eve of his draft selection.