Cavaliers select Auburn’s Isaac Okoro in first round of NBA Draft

Auburn shooting guard Isaac Okoro is Cleveland bound.
The Cleveland Cavaliers selected Okoro with the fifth overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft Wednesday night. Okoro becomes the Tigers’ first lottery pick since Chris Morris in 1988 and is the program’s second consecutive first-round pick after the Orlando Magic selected Chuma Okeke in 2019.
Okoro’s selection makes him the fourth top-five pick out of Auburn in the modern draft era, joining Morris, Charles Barkley and Chuck Person.
“I feel like just coming into the NBA, you’ve got to learn the pace of the NBA. It’s way different from high school and college, so just coming in and just learning the pace from the NBA is probably going to be the biggest challenge,” Okoro said on a pre-draft Zoom with the Orlando Magic on Tuesday. “I’m just ready. I mean, I’ve been mentally and physically ready all my life. I’ve been preparing for this day and this moment to happen, so I feel like I’m already ready for all this to happen.”
Okoro only spent one year as a Tiger, but he made the most of his time on the Plains. He battled through injury but still excelled, averaging 12.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, two assists, 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks in 31.5 minutes per game while playing in 28 of the team’s 31 contests. He scored a career-high 23 points against Vanderbilt on Jan. 8 and ultimately had 20 games in which he ended in double figures.
Okoro earned SEC Freshman of the Week on two occasions and ended the year by being named to the second team All-SEC team, the SEC All-Freshman team and the SEC All-Defensive team. He became just the sixth player in SEC history to be named to those three teams in the same season, joining the likes of Anthony Davis, Michael Kidd-Gilchrest, Nerlens Noel, Jordan Mickey and Robert Williams.
Auburn men’s basketball coach Bruce Pearl raved about Okoro’s ability prior to draft night.
“He’s got a high basketball IQ, he can play multiple positions. He can guard one through five on the floor,” Pearl said. “I’ve had a lot of guys who can guard one through four but none that could guard one through five. He’s quick enough to keep little guards in front of him, strong enough that you’re not going to roll him down and big-boy him; you’re just not.
“I think he’s as ready-to-play a prospect as there is in this draft because I think he’s the best defensive player in the draft, particularly his perimeter defense.”
Okoro signed with Auburn as a four-star recruit and one of the top recruits out of the state of Georgia. Pearl brought up his high evaluation of Okoro as a recruit on the eve of his draft selection.
“If you guys look back at my comments when we signed him, he was ranked in the 40s and 50s, and I said there’s not 10 guys — I think I probably said 10, I don’t know maybe I said five — but there aren’t 10 guys in this class I’d take ahead of him. Well, there aren’t 10 guys in the draft I’d take ahead of him,” Pearl said.
Although Okoro declared for the draft in March, he didn’t leave Auburn right away. He remained on campus in order to work out with the team, and he also continued taking classes in order to eventually earn his degree from the university.
Okoro’s decision to stay with the Tigers as he prepared to begin his professional career left a mark on teammates like guard Jamal Johnson.
“It just speaks to how he is as a person. I mean, he can definitely be going out to, like, L.A. or any other place to train, but he's still working with us and working with the coaching staff,” Johnson said.
“Being able to see him every day is great because it's like an inspiration. Everybody wants to get to where he is. To see him still working hard every day and improving his game, when he's already projected to be a top draft pick, he's still working out like he's not even projected at all. It gives us inspiration to work as hard as him and be like him.”
Okoro joins a Cleveland team that will be led by new head coach J.B. Bickerstaff after the Cavaliers posted a 19-46 record in the 2019-20 season. Cleveland is four years removed from winning the first championship in franchise history.
Okoro has made a habit of winning, as he has a 112-10 record in his last 122 games. For Okoro, the goal is to do whatever it takes to turn his new team into a winner, too.
“I’m just trying to be an all-around player. I’m willing to do anything on the offensive and defensive end to help my team win,” Okoro said. “I feel like I can contribute on the offensive end by attacking the rim, drawing contact, getting to the free-throw line and also just driving and finding open teammates."
