Coaching change announced for Auburn swimming and diving

Auburn and swimming and diving coach Gary Taylor have mutually agreed to part ways, Auburn athletics director Allen Greene announced Monday.

Taylor coached Auburn through three seasons.

He came to Auburn after serving as associate head coach at NC State.

“Auburn is appreciative to Gary for his service to the Auburn swimming and diving program,” Greene said. “We wish him the very best in his future endeavors.”

Auburn announced that a national search for his replacement will begin immediately.

Once a dominant force in swimming and diving, Auburn has not been able to recapture its success from the early 2000’s in recent years.

The men’s team won eight national championships between 1997 and 2009, and the women’s team won five consecutive national championships from 2002 to 2007.

The Auburn men’s team won 16 consecutive SEC championships from 1997 to 2012 — but the Tigers haven’t won the conference championship since. The Auburn women haven’t won a conference crown since 2008.

Auburn’s next coach will be its ninth in program history.

Taylor becomes the first head coach hired under Greene’s tenure as athletics director to leave the department.