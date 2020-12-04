College basketball roundup: Auburn hits 22 3-pointers in win; Troy falls at Texas Tech

Six different Auburn players hit at least one 3-pointer up to that point as the team repeatedly took advantage of a South Alabama zone defense that left the Tigers room with which to work.

Multiple Tigers were responsible for the impressive scoring run, most notably Powell.

Despite playing out of position to fill the gap as fellow freshman Sharife Cooper awaits being declared eligible, Powell looked right at home through the game’s first half by nonchalantly hitting four of his first five shots from the field — all of which were 3s — to deliver 12 of the Tigers’ 47 first-half points.

Powell ended the game with a career-high 26 points on 7-of-9 shooting from the field, with all of those baskets coming behind the arc.

The Tigers weren’t officially out of the woods by halftime thanks to a late South Alabama scoring run and eight Auburn turnovers. South Alabama threatened to make things interesting well into the second half until the Tigers finally put the game away.

South Alabama cut Auburn’s lead to 10 points with just under 13 minutes left when the Tigers got going from behind the line once again. Allen Flanigan connected on his fourth 3 of the game, and following a pair of Jaguars’ free throws Jaylin Williams and Devan Cambridge drilled deep shots as well.