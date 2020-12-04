College basketball roundup: Auburn hits 22 3-pointers in win; Troy falls at Texas Tech

AUBURN - In Auburn’s loss to UCF to start the week, the Tigers struggled mightily from 3-point range. In Friday's home opener against South Alabama, it was as if they couldn’t miss.
The Tigers took control of the non-conference showdown early thanks to an impressive 12-of-21 start from behind the arc to fuel a 90-81 victory. Auburn ended the night by hitting 22 3-pointers, breaking a single-game school record that dated back to 2016 and tying the SEC record.
Seven different Tigers hit at least one 3-pointer in the victory. The team’s success from deep Friday was a stark contrast to the UCF matchup, a game in which Auburn (2-2, 0-0 SEC) shot 11 percent from 3.
Freshman Justin Powell got his first start of his young career against South Alabama (3-2, 0-0 SBC), and he wasted little time in setting himself and the Tigers up for a big night.
Powell raced down the court to open the game and immediately fired off a 3-pointer, which he hit to set the Tigers’ offense rolling. Powell’s shot was the first of many from deep for Auburn, and the Tigers took advantage of nearly every one by beginning the game on a 7-of-10 run from behind the arc.
The most promising part of the Tigers’ early scoring spree — which put the team up 18 just before the halfway point of the opening half — was how many different Auburn players fueled the early run.
Six different Auburn players hit at least one 3-pointer up to that point as the team repeatedly took advantage of a South Alabama zone defense that left the Tigers room with which to work.
Multiple Tigers were responsible for the impressive scoring run, most notably Powell.
Despite playing out of position to fill the gap as fellow freshman Sharife Cooper awaits being declared eligible, Powell looked right at home through the game’s first half by nonchalantly hitting four of his first five shots from the field — all of which were 3s — to deliver 12 of the Tigers’ 47 first-half points.
Powell ended the game with a career-high 26 points on 7-of-9 shooting from the field, with all of those baskets coming behind the arc.
The Tigers weren’t officially out of the woods by halftime thanks to a late South Alabama scoring run and eight Auburn turnovers. South Alabama threatened to make things interesting well into the second half until the Tigers finally put the game away.
South Alabama cut Auburn’s lead to 10 points with just under 13 minutes left when the Tigers got going from behind the line once again. Allen Flanigan connected on his fourth 3 of the game, and following a pair of Jaguars’ free throws Jaylin Williams and Devan Cambridge drilled deep shots as well.
South Alabama hit three free throws after Cambridge’s shot before Powell fittingly made up for it with his sixth successful shot from behind the arc to put Auburn up 17.
From then on, the Jaguars lingered but never closed the gap enough to make things interesting until it was far too late.
Texas Tech 80, Troy 46: Mac McClung scored 17 of his 20 points in the first half for No. 17 Texas Tech, which led big early and beat Troy on Friday night in a replacement game for both teams.
The Red Raiders (3-1) were supposed to play St. John's this week before the New York City school balked at making the trip to Texas as coronavirus infections surge. The Trojans (1-2) couldn't go to Wake Forest because of COVID-19 issues for the Demon Deacons.
The coaches made the quick adjustment through Texas ties going back years. Chris Beard of the Red Raiders once served as an assistant at Texas Tech while Scott Cross, in his second season at Troy, spent 20 years at Texas-Arlington.
Kyler Edwards had 14 points and four assists and Terrence Shannon Jr. scored 13 points as Texas Tech won the second meeting between the schools nine years after a five-point win by the Red Raiders in Lubbock.
Kam Woods had 13 points as the only double-figure scorer for Troy, which was playing a ranked opponent for the first time in two years and is still looking for its first victory over a Top 25 team.
McClung, who tied for the game with five assists, hit a 3-pointer to start a 17-0 run for a 29-9 lead, the surge fueled by three straight turnovers from the Trojans, who had 22 turnovers and were outscored 31-4 on points off turnovers.
The Georgetown transfer hit another 3 during the run and finished 4 of 8 from long range coming off an 0-for-6 showing in a 64-53 loss to Houston in a Top 25 matchup.
Texas Tech was at 58% from deep after shooting 22% against Houston. Troy made just two of 20 from beyond the arc.
BIG PICTURE
Troy: There's a small consolation in the middle of a stretch of five straight road games to start the season for the Trojans, who at least can say they're going home to Alabama. Troy was supposed to open at home against Middle Georgia State, but that game was canceled by COVID-19 issues. The two remaining away games are at UAB and North Alabama. The home opener is Dec. 16 against Samford.
Texas Tech: The Red Raiders took control early after a slow start cost them against the Cougars, who surged past Texas Tech in the poll, jumping seven spots to No. 10. Texas Tech trailed Troy for just 27 seconds, going ahead for good on a 3-pointer from McClung less than four minutes in. The Red Raiders shot 64% in the first half, and a 7-0 spurt gave them their biggest lead of the first half at 47-20 just before the break. The biggest lead was 37 (75-38) late in the second half.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!