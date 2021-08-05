Competition still a key factor as Bryan Harsin gears up for first fall camp at Auburn

“When we get guys out there, you’ve got to let guys compete. There would be nothing more frustrating, in my opinion, to know that you have no shot coming into fall to go compete for a position.”

Harsin pointed out every player wants to play and contribute, which makes fall camp a valuable opportunity for them all. He explained those who take advantage will get more and more opportunities over the course of 25 practices, while those who do not will see their roles diminish.

Harsin’s mindset regarding fall camp mirrors the scene during spring practice. Players such as defensive tackle Jeremiah Wright – who later tore his ACL – took advantage of the moment and impressed enough during the early practices to earn time with the first-team.

That mentality regarding earning playing time was also clear when Harsin was asked about the team’s transfer portal additions.

Harsin echoed the same message he offered in Hoover on July 22, saying all Auburn’s new transfers joined the team with the goal of playing. The first-year head coach declined to specifically name which transfers he was excited to see in action and instead stressed the opportunity they all have in front of them.