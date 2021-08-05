Competition still a key factor as Bryan Harsin gears up for first fall camp at Auburn

Following a spring session and summer workouts that featured plenty of work, the Auburn Tigers are closing in on another offseason milestone.
As far as head coach Bryan Harsin is concerned, the start of fall camp couldn’t come soon enough.
Harsin spoke with the media on Thursday with the Tigers’ first of 25 fall practices awaiting him and his team the following day. He detailed how he’s seen his players make tangible progress since the spring, though they all know important work still lies ahead.
For Harsin, the name of the game now is competition.
Harsin discussed the value in competition as the Tigers work toward what he called the team’s deadline: Sept. 4, when Auburn opens the season against Akron. He explained that competition is even more important when you consider the team has a new coaching staff calling the shots.
“You know, there’s not a 3-4 year history that we’ve had with the players on this team. I think every year, you get spring practice, you get an idea of where your team’s at and you get to give them two or three things to work on going into the summer,” Harsin said. “Then they get the entire summer to work out, train, to go through about 17 or 18 practices that they run, and then we get them back in fall camp. There’s just so much growth and development that happens from when spring ends to when you start fall camp.
“When we get guys out there, you’ve got to let guys compete. There would be nothing more frustrating, in my opinion, to know that you have no shot coming into fall to go compete for a position.”
Harsin pointed out every player wants to play and contribute, which makes fall camp a valuable opportunity for them all. He explained those who take advantage will get more and more opportunities over the course of 25 practices, while those who do not will see their roles diminish.
Harsin’s mindset regarding fall camp mirrors the scene during spring practice. Players such as defensive tackle Jeremiah Wright – who later tore his ACL – took advantage of the moment and impressed enough during the early practices to earn time with the first-team.
That mentality regarding earning playing time was also clear when Harsin was asked about the team’s transfer portal additions.
Harsin echoed the same message he offered in Hoover on July 22, saying all Auburn’s new transfers joined the team with the goal of playing. The first-year head coach declined to specifically name which transfers he was excited to see in action and instead stressed the opportunity they all have in front of them.
“Every single one of them has caught my eye in different ways. The one thing about all of them, too, is you’re coming here to be a part of this program, but you’re coming here to compete and play,” Harsin said.
Harsin detailed his vision for fall camp by saying the team will feature good-on-good drills in the lead-up to the eighth practice, when the Tigers will have their first scrimmage. He also described the importance of being physical during those practices but balancing it properly, specifically how the coaches must allow the players to focus on techniques.
Part of that balancing act, according to Harsin, is instilling toughness in practice while also ensuring players are fresh for the start of the season.
Harsin described his first eight months on the job and said he came to Auburn with an open mind about what was necessary to achieve the lofty goals set for the program. He said the people in Auburn have been the biggest surprise – a pleasant one, he added – so far before saying the coaches and the team are creating the environment necessary to chase championships.
Harsin, his coaches and his players have been putting in the time to maximize their first season together. While the fall camp schedule ahead will likely be a grueling one for the Tigers, Harsin made it clear there’s an excitement in the building as they all prepare to go back to work.
“Everybody here, it’s a good vibe,” Harsin said. “We’re all looking forward just to get back out there on the field, getting back to practicing and preparing for the season.”