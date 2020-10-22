Continuity paying dividends for Auburn offensive line

Brahms is the lone returning starting lineman from 2019, and while he was determined to make the most of playing alongside different lineups he said he has welcomed Auburn settling in with a true starting five.

He said he’s felt the line has played much better since the team put the focus on those five, which allowed them to practice together and work on their communication skills throughout the week leading up to a game.

Brahms said earlier in the season that being able to predict what the lineman beside you is going to do on a play helps with his job tremendously as far as anticipating what needs to be done. He explained that he feels more comfortable in being able to do that now, something that he hopes will only grow as the group spends more time together.

“Knowing what the guy next to you is going to do in certain situations — when the game's tight like that at South Carolina, you know you can count on the guy next to you and you don't have any doubts about it,” Brahms said.

While players such as left tackle Austin Troxell and right guard Keiondre Jones have seen their playing time go down in the last two weeks, their play early in the year could still benefit Auburn down the road in a season unlike any other.