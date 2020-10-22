Continuity paying dividends for Auburn offensive line

AUBURN - During the Auburn offensive line’s early struggles this season, head coach Gus Malzahn has preached that continuity among the five starters would work wonders. His linemen have followed that up with improved play, leaving them and their head coach optimistic about what the future holds.
After playing seven players among the five positions up front, the Tigers have relied on left tackle Alec Jackson, left guard Tashawn Manning, center Nick Brahms, right guard Brandon Council and right tackle Brodarious Hamm in the victory against Arkansas and the loss to South Carolina. Those two games saw the line make strides after two tough weeks to start this season, as the unit helped Auburn rush for over 200 yards in back-to-back weeks.
Malzahn has said repeatedly that Auburn didn’t have the same five linemen in any one week of fall camp, which made establishing connections among the players a tough task. Now, he’s seeing the strides that he thinks set the linemen up well going forward.
“I think it's just the fact that all five work here. It's so important up front. Like, the guy beside you, defensive dudes, all kinds of different things, you communicate and make calls and actually get some continuity. There's nothing like actual game time, the heat of the battle. You can't simulate that in practice,” Malzahn said.
“It's making adjustments as you go, communicating, understanding, working together on double teams, working together on twists when you pass it off and just that communication. That's encouraging as far as moving forward.”
Brahms is the lone returning starting lineman from 2019, and while he was determined to make the most of playing alongside different lineups he said he has welcomed Auburn settling in with a true starting five.
He said he’s felt the line has played much better since the team put the focus on those five, which allowed them to practice together and work on their communication skills throughout the week leading up to a game.
Support Local Journalism
Brahms said earlier in the season that being able to predict what the lineman beside you is going to do on a play helps with his job tremendously as far as anticipating what needs to be done. He explained that he feels more comfortable in being able to do that now, something that he hopes will only grow as the group spends more time together.
“Knowing what the guy next to you is going to do in certain situations — when the game's tight like that at South Carolina, you know you can count on the guy next to you and you don't have any doubts about it,” Brahms said.
While players such as left tackle Austin Troxell and right guard Keiondre Jones have seen their playing time go down in the last two weeks, their play early in the year could still benefit Auburn down the road in a season unlike any other.
Malzahn has preached throughout the fall the need to build depth given the Tigers could suddenly have starters miss time due to coronavirus, and he’s repeatedly harped on nothing being better for a player than in-game experience. Now, Troxell — who Malzahn said could play either tackle position or guard if necessary — and Jones have more experience under their belts and played well in those spots, leaving the Tigers with at least two linemen they can call upon if need be.
Troxell’s counterpart at left tackle, Jackson, had his struggles to start the season but has shown improvement since the Tigers’ loss to Georgia. Brahms has seen as much as well, which gives him confidence that the junior can keep making progress.
“He’s settled in really well. He’s obviously a freakish athlete. He’s big and he can move. He’s growing each week,” Brahms said. “He’s getting better each week and he’s got a positive attitude. I never see that guy down. He’s always got a happy demeanor about him and a good work ethic. He’s going to turn into a really good player.”
Jackson and his teammates up front have improved, but there’s still room for more. The Tigers have had a handful of false-start penalties to open the year, but Brahms felt the growing comfort level among the linemen can help limit those issues. They’ve also done a better job in pass protection but can shore that up even more as well.
Auburn knew it faced a real challenge entering the fall in replacing four of its starting five linemen from last year, and even though the results were ugly at times the Tigers are seeing strides. Now, the mission is to keep making improvements to make sure Auburn’s offense gets better from here.
“It’s encouraging in the fact that if you keep those guys healthy and keep them together, they've got a chance to be a good offensive line,” Malzahn said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!