Cooper-less Auburn can’t keep up with Gators

The Tigers found their first semblance of a grove after trailing by 17. Jaylin Williams stepped up with a jumper then followed a Florida layup with a 3-pointer. The Gators’ Scottie Lewis answered with a 3 before Auburn added free throws by Johnson and Flanigan and a Dylan Cardwell dunk to try and close the gap.

The problem was what little momentum the Tigers mustered at that point was short-lived. Lewis delivered a pair of layups before Noah Locke drilled a 3-pointer, and though Williams managed a layup the Gators ended the half having scored 12 of the first half’s final 16 points.

Florida ended the opening half having doubled up the Tigers 44-22 on the scoreboard. The Gators shot an even 50 percent from the field, while the Tigers only hit seven of their 23 shot attempts and committed 13 turnovers in the game’s first 20 minutes.

The Tigers began the second half with five quick points — four of which came from JT Thor — as they tried to cut into the Gators’ double-digit lead. Auburn kept the pressure on Florida well into the game’s second half, and in the first seven minutes of action they forced six Gator turnovers.

Auburn got as close as 15 points, but the second-half heroics of Devan Cambridge were far from enough to undo the damage done.