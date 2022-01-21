DC Derek Mason possibly leaving; Brumbaugh in at Auburn

Numerous state media outlets are reporting that Derek Mason is no longer Auburn’s defensive coordinator and that former Auburn standout Jimmy Brumbaugh and former Florida linebackers coach Christian Robinson are coming to the Plains as defensive line coach and linebackers coaches, respectively.
None of the moves have officially been announced, but multiple outlets have reported Mason is expected to become a defensive coordinator at Oklahoma State. He led the Tigers’ defense this past season in Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin’s first year. Mason was previously the head coach at Vanderbilt.
Reports also indicate Mason will be replaced by Jeff Schmedding, the Tigers’ linebackers coach/assistant head coach last season. He previously was Harsin’s defensive coordinator at Boise State.
Schmedding coached at Eastern Washington for 15 seasons before going to Boise. He served as defensive coordinator from 2015-18. The 2018 squad led the FCS in defensive touchdowns scored and finished second in forced turnovers.
Brumbaugh, who played at Auburn from 1995-99, is replacing Nick Eason as defensive line coach, according to reports. Easton left after the season to take a similar role at his alma mater, Clemson.
Brumbaugh was a defensive analyst at Oregon last year. Prior to that, he was the co-defensive coordinator and defensive line coach at Tennessee under Jeremy Pruitt. He has also worked as a defensive line coach at Colorado, Maryland, and Kentucky.
As a player, Brumbaugh started 44 of his 48 career games with the Tigers, recording 291 tackles and 15 sacks from 1995-99 as a nose and outside tackle.
Auburn reportedly interviewed several candidates for the D-line job, including alum Jess Simpson and Arizona Cardinals defensive line coach Brentson Buckner.
Robinson, meanwhile, comes aboard to fill Schmedding’s position, according to the media reports. A former linebacker at the University of Georgia, Robinson coached at Florida from 2018 through last season and spent the last four games this past season as interim defensive coordinator after the Gators fired Todd Grantham.
Robinson started as a grad assistant at Georgia (2013-14), Ole Miss (2015-16), and Mississippi State (2017) before joining Florida’s staff.
A native of Norcross., Ga., Robinson started at Georgia in 2013 as a defensive graduate assistant and quality control assistant after playing 51 games with 17 starts as a linebacker for the Bulldogs from 2009-12, compiling 159 tackles, 22.5 TFLs, and 4.5 sacks.
The latest moves continue a shakeout of Harsin’s first staff at Auburn. In addition to Mason’s apparent departure, Mike Bobo was fired shortly after Auburn’s loss in the Iron Bowl and was replaced by Seahawks assistant coach Austin Davis. Harsin parted ways with first-year wide receivers coach Cornelius Williams four games into the season and Eason left after the season.