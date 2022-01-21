DC Derek Mason possibly leaving; Brumbaugh in at Auburn

Numerous state media outlets are reporting that Derek Mason is no longer Auburn’s defensive coordinator and that former Auburn standout Jimmy Brumbaugh and former Florida linebackers coach Christian Robinson are coming to the Plains as defensive line coach and linebackers coaches, respectively.

None of the moves have officially been announced, but multiple outlets have reported Mason is expected to become a defensive coordinator at Oklahoma State. He led the Tigers’ defense this past season in Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin’s first year. Mason was previously the head coach at Vanderbilt.

Reports also indicate Mason will be replaced by Jeff Schmedding, the Tigers’ linebackers coach/assistant head coach last season. He previously was Harsin’s defensive coordinator at Boise State.

Schmedding coached at Eastern Washington for 15 seasons before going to Boise. He served as defensive coordinator from 2015-18. The 2018 squad led the FCS in defensive touchdowns scored and finished second in forced turnovers.

Brumbaugh, who played at Auburn from 1995-99, is replacing Nick Eason as defensive line coach, according to reports. Easton left after the season to take a similar role at his alma mater, Clemson.