Debut wins for first-year coaches rare in recent Iron Bowl history

AUBURN --- Tommy Tuberville turned to a legend, but the legend didn’t have much to offer.

Tuberville recalled earlier this week preparing for the 1999 Iron Bowl, his first year with the Tigers. During the lead-up to the home showdown with the Crimson Tide, former Auburn head coach Pat Dye – who went 6-6 against Alabama – stopped by to watch practice as he typically did a few times each fall.

With Tuberville’s biggest game at Auburn now just days away, he spotted Dye and asked if he had any words of wisdom for the first-year head coach.

“I'll never forget,” Tuberville said. “I wanted him to come out and talk to the players. I asked him, 'What advice do you got?' He said, 'I can't give you any. You're going to have to learn it.'”

Dye’s message rang loud and clear after Tuberville and the Tigers suffered a 28-17 loss to the Crimson Tide: the only way to comprehend what it’s like to coach in the Iron Bowl is to experience it firsthand.

For current Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin, that lesson will arrive Saturday.