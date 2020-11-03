Defensive front making strides for Auburn

AUBURN --- In the week leading up to Auburn’s game with LSU, Tiger head coach Gus Malzahn stressed the importance of Auburn’s pass rush — even when answering questions about other parts of the defense.
On Saturday, Malzahn’s defensive front demonstrated why he was so adamant on the Tigers getting after LSU in order to have a chance at victory.
Auburn’s defensive line has lacked much flash this fall, but that changed dramatically in the team’s 48-11 victory over LSU. The Tigers sacked LSU’s quarterback four times — one of which forced a fumble that defensive back Christian Tutt returned for a touchdown — and wreaked havoc on an LSU offense that came in off a strong showing against South Carolina the week before.
Malzahn awarded a helmet sticker to the Tigers’ entire defensive line on Sunday night, and for good reason.
“I mean, holding those guys to 32 yards rushing when we knew they’d come in here and try to run the football with a freshman quarterback making his first start on the road, and then we harassed the quarterback better than we’ve done the entire year,” Malzahn said. “They really took a step forward. What was real encouraging for me from the game is the [defensive] line really took that next step and has some things they can build upon.”
Malzahn’s defenders had the goal of making LSU starting quarterback T.J. Finley uncomfortable, and for Malzahn and defensive coordinator Kevin Steele it all started with stopping the run. South Carolina couldn’t do it on Oct. 24 — LSU had 54 carries and were run-heavy early as Finley settled into his first start — but the Auburn game was another story.
LSU had rushed 15 times for 43 yards — a 2.9 yards-per-carry average — by the time Auburn had built a 21-0 lead. Clearly, the Tigers’ plot to derail the LSU run game played out just like they wanted.
“We kind of knew they were going to come in here and try to take the pressure off the freshman quarterback by trying to run, so that was the biggest emphasis for us for this week — for the game — and that’s what we did,” defensive end Big Kat Bryant said. “The last couple of weeks we’ve been getting beat on the d-line. Coming back home and for it to be LSU, I told them to just play. Just play big-boy ball, and that’s what happened.”
Bryant and his teammates were equally effective when Finley tried to throw, leading to a pass rush that has been dormant at times this fall to come to life. Buck linebacker Derick Hall delivered pressure constantly on Saturday, ultimately recording four tackles, two tackles for loss, two sacks and a forced fumble, the latter of which defensive back Christian Tutt returned for an Auburn touchdown.
Bryant lamented the fact he didn’t get a sack, but he was pleased with Auburn’s overall pass-rushing performance — especially from Hall. Bryant said the sophomore has a bad habit of beating himself up when he makes mistakes, leading the senior Bryant to remind him that he can’t linger on his missteps for too long.
Based on what Bryant has seen, Hall has taken that advice to heart.
“I always remind him, ‘Make the next play. Make the next play. It’s a next-play type of game.’ You’re going to make bad plays, so you can’t sit there and dwell on it,” Bryant said. “He’s definitely grown. He listens and makes sure he takes care of the little things. The only thing that really gets him is when he gets down when he doesn’t make a play or misses a play. All I have to do is motivate him and let him know about the next play.”
Hall was the lead man on an Auburn pass rush that flustered LSU and helped the home Tigers deliver the knockout punch well before the final gun sounded. The performance was a welcomed sight, and it’s one the team hopes it can only build on during the bye week before facing a Mississippi State team that is having its own set of problems on offense.
Bryant knows he and his defensive teammates have been the target of plenty of criticism this fall. After Saturday’s showing, he believes those who took issue with the way the Tigers were playing don’t have quite as much to say anymore.
“I’d just say we opened a lot of eyes because of the way we performed last week and the previous weeks,” Bryant said. “It just opened a lot of eyes and let guys know we’re not down and out. We’re not down and out. We’re just going to keep applying pressure each week and we’re going to make people feel that.”
