Defensive front making strides for Auburn

Based on what Bryant has seen, Hall has taken that advice to heart.

“I always remind him, ‘Make the next play. Make the next play. It’s a next-play type of game.’ You’re going to make bad plays, so you can’t sit there and dwell on it,” Bryant said. “He’s definitely grown. He listens and makes sure he takes care of the little things. The only thing that really gets him is when he gets down when he doesn’t make a play or misses a play. All I have to do is motivate him and let him know about the next play.”

Hall was the lead man on an Auburn pass rush that flustered LSU and helped the home Tigers deliver the knockout punch well before the final gun sounded. The performance was a welcomed sight, and it’s one the team hopes it can only build on during the bye week before facing a Mississippi State team that is having its own set of problems on offense.

Bryant knows he and his defensive teammates have been the target of plenty of criticism this fall. After Saturday’s showing, he believes those who took issue with the way the Tigers were playing don’t have quite as much to say anymore.

“I’d just say we opened a lot of eyes because of the way we performed last week and the previous weeks,” Bryant said. “It just opened a lot of eyes and let guys know we’re not down and out. We’re not down and out. We’re just going to keep applying pressure each week and we’re going to make people feel that.”