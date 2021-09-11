Demetris Robertson scores three touchdowns to help Auburn take care of Alabama State

AUBURN —- Following a pedestrian first half from the Auburn offense in Saturday’s game against Alabama State, wide receiver Demetris Robertson became the catalyst to help the Tigers put the game completely out of reach.

Robertson reeled in two touchdown receptions and also had a 34-yard rushing touchdown in the No. 25 Tigers’ 62-0 victory over Alabama State.

Robertson’s efforts – which culminated in 120 all-purpose yards – helped bring to life an Auburn offense that struggled mightily through most of the two quarters against the Hornets.

“We needed those momentum plays, and I had to do it for my teammates. They were all counting on me to make those catches,” Robertson said.

Saturday’s victory meant it was the first time Auburn has scored 50 points or more in consecutive games since October-November 2010.

Auburn (2-0, 0-0 SEC) clung to a 6-0 lead in the early minutes of the second quarter when Robertson helped deliver the home team’s first touchdown.

Auburn quarterback Bo Nix ended an 11-play, 80-yard drive with a bang by placing the ball just out of the reach of an Alabama State defender and into the waiting arms of Robertson, who secured the catch for a 6-yard score to push the team’s lead to 13-0.