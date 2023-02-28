In Bruce Pearl’s eyes, Auburn needs at least one more win.

“We've gotta regroup,” Pearl said following his team’s 32-point loss to Kentucky on Saturday. “We've gotta go to Alabama, and we've got Tennessee at home, and we've gotta win one of them, at least.”

And Pearl is right. Such a big loss — despite it coming on the road, at the hands of a red-hot Kentucky team — threw a wrench in Auburn’s NCAA Tournament résumé ahead of an impossible final week of the regular season with No. 2 Alabama and No. 12 Tennessee slated.

But just how much does the Kentucky loss, and what could come, affect the Tigers’ tournament chances?

As it stands, a bid in any capacity is still likely. Auburn boasts consensus top-40 rankings in KenPom (No. 29) and NET (No. 36). Both ESPN’s Joe Lunardi and CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm have the Tigers most recently listed as a 10 seed playing a 7-seed Maryland to start the tournament, though the latter has Auburn in Des Moines, Iowa, and the former in Sacramento, California.

According to the Teamcast tool at T-Rank, which allows users to project college basketball results and NCAA Tournament outlooks, Auburn is currently projected as one of the last four byes ahead of its final two games, with a 78.4% chance of a bid. It’s in a four-team group with two teams that beat it this season — USC and Memphis — as well as North Carolina State. But the scenarios of Auburn’s upcoming two-game slate will make a significant impact in either direction.

Auburn would have at least a 90.4% chance to receive a bid should it beat either the Crimson Tide or Volunteers. Teamcast projects an 8 seed for Auburn in both split scenarios. Should it do the seemingly impossible and sweep a week against top-15 opponents, the site projects it as a 6 seed with a 97.5% chance of a bid.

Auburn has at worst a 62.8% chance of making the tournament, according to Teamcast, which has the Tigers as an 11 seed — one of the last four at-large selections — should they lose out.

So, if worst comes to worst, what needs to happen for Auburn to ensure it’s not anxiously awaiting a toss-up bid come March?

An SEC Tournament run is not only difficult to project at this point, but seems an unlikely factor. A multi-win run in Nashville, should it give the Tigers multiple Quad 1 or 2 wins, could bolster their résumé, but it’s not likely it’d vault Auburn in seeding. After all, remember what happened to Texas A&M last season after it marched to the conference tournament’s title game? (Hint: It played in the NIT.)

Some of Auburn’s fate could simply depend on the moving and shaking of bubble teams.

Teamcast’s current last four in and first four out are listed as Arizona State, West Virginia, Wisconsin, North Carolina and Pittsburgh, Oklahoma State, Utah State and Michigan. This week will be an uphill climb for several of them.

Arizona State, West Virginia, Oklahoma State and Michigan all have top-25 remaining strengths of schedule, according to ESPN’s BPI. The Mountaineers, another team that beat the Tigers, have the No. 25 remaining SOS. Oklahoma State sits at No. 18, the Wolverines are at No. 6 and Arizona State is No. 3.

It appears no one has it tougher than Auburn, however. Not only is it listed ahead of all those teams, it’s listed ahead of the rest of Division I with the nation’s toughest remaining strength of schedule.