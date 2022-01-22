Dominant second half pushes No. 2 Auburn past No. 12 Kentucky

The Wildcats drew within six with 7:07 to go only for KD Johnson to answer with the game’s next six points to keep them in check. While Kentucky continued to battle, the Tigers answered each big shot to assure victory would be theirs.

Jabari Smith's jumper with 2:28 remaining essentially ended all hopes of a Wildcats comeback and once again ignited a packed-out Auburn Arena. Kentucky closed within six with 1:14 to go, but it was too little, too late to ruin the Tigers' day.

Kessler led Auburn with 19 points to go with seven rebounds and two blocks. Johnson followed with 17 points, while Smith had 14.

Auburn’s dominance late was set up in the early minutes of the second half by some big plays by one of their best players.

Auburn forward Jabari Smith fueled a crucial second-half run for Auburn just like he did in the first.

With Auburn trailing 40-38 with just under 15 minutes to go in the game, Smith drew a foul on a 3-point attempt and hit all three free throws to give Auburn its first lead since the opening minutes of action.