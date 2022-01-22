Dominant second half pushes No. 2 Auburn past No. 12 Kentucky

With a party-like atmosphere surrounding them inside and outside of Auburn Arena, the Auburn Tigers gave all of their fans something worth celebrating Saturday afternoon.
No. 2 Auburn rose to the occasion against No. 12 Kentucky by delivering down the stretch again and again to earn an 80-71 victory. The win was one that won’t be soon forgotten as part of a weekend during which Tigers fans camped outside in anticipation of the showdown and remained raucous for all 40 minutes of action.
Auburn (18-1, 7-0 SEC) and Kentucky (15-4, 5-2 SEC) traded body blow after body blow before the Tigers proved this moment would be theirs.
Wendell Green Jr. was held in check during the first half but saved his best for when the Tigers truly needed him. With the game tied 45-45, Green sidestepped one Kentucky defender and drilled a 3-pointer with 11:53 to go; after a Sahvir Wheeler layup on the other end, Green came back and delivered another shot from deep to push the Tigers ahead by four.
With the Wildcats reeling, the Tigers took advantage.
Auburn forward Jaylin Williams drew a foul on a 3-point attempt and connected on all three free throws to push the Tigers’ lead to seven with 10:46 to go. After one Kentucky free throw and a turnover, Green set up center Walker Kessler for yet another easy dunk to put the Tigers up 10 with 9:12 remaining.
The Wildcats drew within six with 7:07 to go only for KD Johnson to answer with the game’s next six points to keep them in check. While Kentucky continued to battle, the Tigers answered each big shot to assure victory would be theirs.
Jabari Smith's jumper with 2:28 remaining essentially ended all hopes of a Wildcats comeback and once again ignited a packed-out Auburn Arena. Kentucky closed within six with 1:14 to go, but it was too little, too late to ruin the Tigers' day.
Kessler led Auburn with 19 points to go with seven rebounds and two blocks. Johnson followed with 17 points, while Smith had 14.
Auburn’s dominance late was set up in the early minutes of the second half by some big plays by one of their best players.
Auburn forward Jabari Smith fueled a crucial second-half run for Auburn just like he did in the first.
With Auburn trailing 40-38 with just under 15 minutes to go in the game, Smith drew a foul on a 3-point attempt and hit all three free throws to give Auburn its first lead since the opening minutes of action.
Smith followed on the next Auburn possession with a well-timed layup, and after Dylan Cardwell forced a stop on the other end Green fired ahead to Devan Cambridge, who dunked the ball and sent Auburn Arena into a new level of euphoria.
By the time Kentucky coach John Calipari had enough and called timeout, the Tigers led 45-40 with just under 14 minutes left in the action.
The Tigers trailed for most of the first half but made sure to close the first half strong.
Auburn trailed by eight with exactly four minutes to go before battling to close the gap before the intermission. Williams connected on a jumper off a fastbreak, and Allen Flanigan found Kessler for an easy dunk nearly a minute and a half later.
Kentucky answered with an Oscar Tshiebwe layup followed by a big play by Jacob Toppin, who stole the ball and delivered a reverse dunk with 1:14 still on the clock.
Despite the back-to-back blows levied by the Wildcats, Kessler came up clutch. The sophomore center finished off a miss by Wendell Green Jr. with a put-back slam before Green set Kessler up on an alley-oop with five seconds remaining.
Thanks to Kessler’s late heroics, Auburn trailed by just four at the break.
Auburn Arena’s infectious energy got the better of Auburn early before Smith helped his squad settle down.
The Tigers committed four turnovers in the first five minutes of action, and the Wildcats pounced on the opportunities to build a 15-7 advantage. The pressure on Auburn seemed to lift with the well-timed emergence of Smith, who fired off a well-contested jumper to end a 13-0 run by Kentucky then came right back minutes later with a jumper and a 3-pointer.
Smith’s shot from deep cut what was once a 10-point Kentucky lead down to three.
To the Wildcats’ credit, a few big plays from Auburn’s budding star didn’t faze them for long.
Kentucky rattled off eight unanswered points after the Smith 3-pointer thanks to guards Wheeler, Kellan Grady and Washington. Soon enough, the Wildcats were back in control while the Tigers were looking to respond.
Washington’s jumper with 8:21 before the break became notable for all the wrong reasons, as the freshman phenom landed awkwardly after the shot and needed help to the bench. Washington, who was favoring his left ankle, left the game and did not return.
Auburn took some time to settle in offensively in the first half, and time and again Kentucky took advantage. The Tigers committed eight turnovers that the Wildcats converted into 15 points; Kentucky, meanwhile, only had four that Auburn turned into five points.
The Wildcats also had 12 second-chance points in the first 20 minutes compared to the Tigers’ four.
Auburn returns to action Tuesday when the Tigers play at Missouri.