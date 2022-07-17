Dothan native, Auburn pitcher Blake Burkhalter drafted by Atlanta Braves

Dothan native and Auburn University baseball pitching standout Blake Burkhalter was chosen by the Atlanta Braves late Sunday night as the 76th pick of the Major League Baseball Draft.

Burkhalter emerged as one of the top relief pitchers in college baseball this season as a junior, leading the Southeastern Conference in saves with 16 and helping the Tigers to the College World Series.

He was named a second team All-America by ABCA, College Baseball Foundation and NCBWA and was a second team SEC All-Conference selection.

He struck out 71 batters and walked just seven in 46.1 innings of work this past season and became dominant with a cutter pitch he learned the summer before his junior campaign.

Burkhalter earned the save in Game 1 of the Corvallis (Ore.) Super Regional in June and matched a season-best with 2.2 perfect innings and five strikeouts to help the Tigers defeat host-team Oregon State in the regional finale and send Auburn to the CWS in Omaha.

In Omaha, he matched a season high with five strikeouts and earned the save in 2.1 scoreless innings during the Tigers lone win in the CWS against Stanford.

The 2019 graduate of Northview was named to the 2022 SEC Spring Academic Honor Roll.

