Dothan native Blake Burkhalter gets save in Auburn baseball win

Auburn doubled its advantage in the bottom of the fourth as Sonny DiChiara drew a leadoff walk and ultimately crossed home play on a sacrifice fly with two strikes from Kason Howell.

Leading 2-0 in the sixth, Garret Wade relieved Gonzalez to start the frame and John Armstrong came in for the second time in as many days to end it. However, Texas Tech was able to manufacture a run to cut Auburn’s lead in half.

“We gave up a run, but we didn’t give it up,” Thompson added. “We faced an elite program that’s been consistent for a long time. When you do that, you know they’re not going to give it away. What we did bank mentally is we can play at a high level.”

Carson Skipper turned in an efficient seventh inning and Blake Burkhalter retired all six batters he faced in just 16 pitches to earn his first career save.

“You just have to learn the breathe,” Burkhalter said of how to handle late-inning situations. “There’s a lot of people here. Your heart can start racing a little fast, bust you just have to breathe and soak it all in.”

“I came in, and I knew what I was going to,” Burkhalter added. “I knew what I was trying to accomplish, get ahead in the count.”