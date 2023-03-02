A dream come true for Dothan native and former Auburn star Blake Burkhalter by pitching for the Atlanta Braves in an exhibition game against the New York Yankees this past Sunday turned into a nightmare the following day when it was learned he would have to undergo Tommy John surgery on his right arm next week.

“It was some tough news to get but it will be alright,” Burkhalter told the Dothan Eagle during a phone interview Thursday.

Burkhalter, chosen in the second round of the 2022 MLB Draft by the Braves after earning 16 saves with Auburn last season, had some soreness in his arm leading up to the game but didn’t want to miss his first opportunity to pitch for the big league club as a non-roster invitee.

“I kind of felt it for about a week … it was kind of tight a little bit,” Burkhalter said. “I was kind of worried about it, but since it wasn’t hurting, I was like, ‘Alright, this is probably just tight.’ I threw a bullpen and then it was sore, but nothing too bad … I was still able to throw. I took some ibuprofen and it calmed it down, so I was like, ‘Maybe it’s just inflammation around it.’”

Resting it for a few days before the scheduled appearance, Burkhalter said he felt “pretty good” before the game at the Yankees’ spring training home in Tampa.

“It was a little sore, you know, but I had so much adrenalin and the ibuprofen was helping, so it kind of masked the pain,” he said. “Then the next morning when I woke up it was really sore and I tried to go out there and toss the next day and it was pretty much unbearable. I mean, I couldn’t get much accomplished, so I went in there and told them and I got an MRI that day.”

It wasn’t news Burkhalter hoped to hear.

“They said it wasn’t looking so good,” Burkhalter said. “Nothing popped and it wasn’t completely apart, but it was pretty close. They thought the best thing to do would be get surgery.”

The surgery scheduled to repair the ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) will be in Dallas and performed by Dr. Keith Meister, considered an expert in this type of repair.

“I talked to different guys that had surgery and asked like, ‘Who’d you go through, what do you like about them, what do you not like?’” Burkhalter said. “A lot of people said they really liked him and he was one of the best, so I’m trusting his experience and his ability to do this the right way. Hopefully, this will be the only time I’ll have to get this done.”

Once the surgery is complete a week from this Friday, Burkhalter said he will have a follow-up appointment the next morning and then fly back to North Port, Fla., the spring training home of the Braves where he will begin the rehabilitation process.

“They’re saying 12 to 16 months – anywhere in that time frame depending on your body and how quickly you can bounce back,” Burkhalter said of the recovery time frame. “But the surgeon has a strict protocol they want you to follow, so I don’t think I’ll start throwing until the sixth-month mark or right around there. They want to make sure you’re on their program because it’s what’s been working for them.”

Burkhalter believes the arm problem had been manifesting for a while.

“I went to the (MLB) Draft combine and got MRIs and all there and they said at that point there was a micro-tear type thing, but it scars over and all so they weren’t too worried about it,” Burkhalter said. “But that was most likely where it was caused from, so it was ongoing ... I just didn’t feel it until it got to that point to where there wasn’t that much to hold on to.

“Figuring out I was going to have a chance to throw against the Yankees and all … that kind of kept me going. It’s bad to say I didn’t want to say anything, but I really wanted to throw in that game. If it was like UCL problems, it was already to that point that I was probably going to need it anyways, so I kind of wanted to go through with it.”

Just being an invitee in the Braves big-league camp has been a thrill for the rookie.

“I mean it was awesome,” he said. “Hanging around these guys … they are really cool and really nice. You can go up to them for advice and they will talk to you. It’s a really awesome experience.”

In the game against the Yankees, Burkhalter pitched a scoreless inning with two strikeouts and one walk.

“It was pretty much straight baseball mode,” Burkhalter said of the experience. “I was kind of thinking, honestly, what stadium this reminds me of SEC-wise, because we play in a lot of big ballparks and stuff and in front of a lot of fans. I mean, it was pretty much straight baseball when you get on the mound. I kind of scan the crowd and then you lock in.”

Having that opportunity will make Burkhalter even more eager for a return.

“For sure, just because I’ve had that little taste, especially now not getting to finish and with them having to send me out early,” Burkhalter said. “So yeah, I’m definitely looking forward to it even more coming back next year.

“I don’t know if I’ll be ready for spring training next year, but just that opportunity definitely makes me hungrier to come back.”