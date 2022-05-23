Dothan’s Burkhalter named to All-SEC team

BIRMINGHAM – Dothan’s Blake Burkhalter is now an All-SEC honoree.

The 2019 Northview graduate and current Auburn relief pitcher earned second team All-SEC honors, announced the league office on Monday in a release of all the SEC baseball honors and first and second team selections.

Burkhalter is Auburn’s first relief pitcher to earn first or second team honors since John Madden in 2005. The junior right-hander’s 13 saves, including 10 in league play, are three more than any other pitcher in the SEC, the fourth most in the country and tied for the most among Power Five pitchers.

Burkhalter, who was named to the NCBWA Stopper of the Year midseason watch list earlier this season, has earned a win or a save in 17 of his team-high 25 appearances

He earned a save in each contest of Auburn’s three-game sweep against South Carolina to not only become the first pitcher in program history to accomplish the feat, but also the first SEC pitcher to do so since 2017.

Auburn’s Sonny DiChiara was named the Southeastern Conference Co-Player of the Year and first team All-SEC and the Tigers’ Blake Rambusch was named to the SEC All-Defensive Team.

DiChiara becomes the third player in program history to earn the league’s highest award, joining Tim Hudson (1997) and Hunter Morris (2010) on the short list, and Auburn’s three honorees in 2022 are the second most in a season since 2010.

DiChiara, who has already been named a semifinalist for the Dick Howser Trophy, finished the regular season as the league leader in on-base percentage (.561) and slugging percentage (.782) while ranking second in batting average (.382). His on-base clip is also good for the national lead, while his slugging percentage is the fifth best in the country.

A native of Hoover, DiChiara is tied for third among active Division I players with 58 career home runs and has 17 this year, matching Edouard Julien’s total from 2018 for the most by an Auburn player since 2010. DiChiara has drawn 62 walks this season, the most in the country and the second most in the team’s single-season history, and has reached base in all but one game, including multiple times on 43 occasions.

In his first season with the Auburn program, Rambusch is one of two players to start every game this season and has held down the hot corner in 51 of the team’s 55 contests. He has turned in a .964 fielding percentage and has started 12 of the team’s 44 double plays, which rank third in the league.

The redshirt junior also got it done at the plate this season, leading the league with 80 hits and turning in a .351 average in his first year on the Plains. Rambusch also ranked tied for third in the league with 16 stolen bases.

No. 20 Auburn (37-18, 16-13 SEC) begins its postseason push at the SEC Tournament, set to take on Kentucky (30-24 12-18 SEC) Tuesday night in Hoover.

Alabama’s Ray earns freshman honor: Alabama’s Dylan Ray was selected to the 2022 Freshman All-Southeastern Conference Baseball Team, the league office Monday.

Ray is Alabama’s first selection on the Freshman All-SEC Team since Chandler Taylor in 2016. Zane Denton and Peyton Wilson were named to the Newcomer All-SEC Team in 2021, a category that was created to recognize then-sophomores for their play as freshmen in 2020 along with their efforts in 2021.

Ray, a right-handed pitcher, developed a role as Alabama’s closer in his first season in Tuscaloosa, earning six saves to tie for sixth in the SEC. He appeared in 15 regular-season games totaling 27.1 innings of work. He earned 43 strikeouts and walked only 14, while limiting opposing hitters to a .208 average

Other SEC honors: LSU's Dylan Crews joins Auburn's Sonny DiChiara as one of the SEC Co-Players of the Year, Tennessee's Chase Dollander is the SEC Pitcher of the Year, Tennessee's Drew Beam is the SEC Freshman of the Year, Georgia's Ben Anderson is the SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year, and Tennessee's Tony Vitello is the SEC Coach of the Year.

Crews leads the SEC with 61 runs scored and is second with 67 RBI. In conference games, he hit a league-best 16 home runs and ranked first or second in slugging (.800), runs scored (42), hits (43), RBI (38) and total bases (96).

Dollander is 8-0 this season and leads the SEC with a 2.30 ERA while holding batters to a .158 average, which leads all league pitchers. He leads the nation with a 0.70 WHIP and is tied for second in the SEC with 90 strikeouts.

Beam is tied for second in the SEC with eight wins and is second with a .184 opponent batting average. He is also second nationally with a 0.80 WHIP. Beam ranks third in the conference with a 2.73 ERA.

Anderson holds a degree in biochemistry and plans to attend medical school after his playing career. He is a member of the SEC Academic Honor Roll and the CoSIDA (College Sports Information Directors of America) All-District Team. Anderson has eight home runs and 32 RBI this season with 17 extra base hits.

Vitello helped lead the Vols to a school record 49 wins in the regular season and a No. 1 national ranking. Tennessee became just the third team in SEC history to win 25 conference games.

Baseball Awards

Co-Player of the Year: Dylan Crews, LSU

Co-Player of the Year: Sonny DiChiara, Auburn

Pitcher of the Year: Chase Dollander, Tennessee

Freshman of the Year: Drew Beam, Tennessee

Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Ben Anderson, Georgia

Coach of the Year: Tony Vitello, Tennessee

First Team All-SEC

C: BT Riopelle, Florida

1B: Sonny DiChiara, Auburn

2B: RJ Yeager, Mississippi State

3B: Trey Lipscomb, Tennessee

SS: Jacob Gonzalez, Ole Miss

OF: Enrique Bradfield Jr., Vanderbilt

OF: Dylan Crews, LSU

OF: Drew Gilbert, Tennessee

SP: Chase Dollander, Tennessee

SP: Jonathan Cannon, Georgia

RP: Tyler Guilfoil, Kentucky

DH/UT: Dominic Keegan, Vanderbilt

Second Team All-SEC

C: Logan Tanner, Mississippi State

1B: Tim Elko, Ole Miss

2B: Ryan Targac, Texas A&M

3B: Jacob Berry, LSU

SS: Josh Day, Missouri

OF: Wyatt Langford, Florida

OF: Spencer Jones, Vanderbilt

OF: Dylan Rock, Texas A&M

SP: Chase Burns, Tennessee

SP: Drew Beam, Tennessee

RP: Blake Burkhalter, Auburn

DH/UT: Brandt Belk, South Carolina*

DH/UT: Austin Bost, Texas A&M*

Freshman All-SEC Team

Chase Burns, SP, Tennessee

Drew Beam, SP, Tennessee

Brady Tygart, RP, Arkansas

Hunter Elliott, SP, Ole Miss

Hagen Smith, SP, Arkansas

Carter Holton, SP, Vanderbilt

Hunter Hines, INF/OF, Mississippi State

Blake Burke, 1B/OF, Tennessee

Brandon Neely, P, Florida

Devin Futrell, SP, Vanderbilt

Michael Braswell, INF/P, South Carolina

Dylan Ray, RP, Alabama*

Chris Cortez, RP, Texas A&M*

SEC All-Defensive Team

C: Logan Tanner, Mississippi State

1B: Tre' Morgan, LSU

2B: Robert Moore, Arkansas

3B: Blake Rambusch, Auburn

SS: Ryan Ritter, Kentucky

OF: Enrique Bradfield, Jr., Vanderbilt

OF: Dylan Crews, LSU

OF: Drew Gilbert, Tennessee

P: Connor Noland, Arkansas

*Ties (Ties are not broken)