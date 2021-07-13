Dothan's Allsup not among those chosen on final day of MLB Draft

Dothan’s Chase Allsup will remain an Auburn Tiger.
The Wolves pitching standout was not selected in the annual Major League Baseball Draft, which concluded Tuesday afternoon. He had received interest from MLB scouts.
Allsup, a senior pitcher who earned Dothan Eagle Player of the Year honors and Class 7A first-team all-state this spring, will now focus on his college career at Auburn. He signed last fall with the Tigers.
The final day, which featured rounds 11 through 20, featured one Auburn player and one Alabama member taken.
Alabama’s Tyler Ras, a right-hand pitcher, was chosen in the 14th round by the Colorado Rockies, while Auburn outfielder Steven Williams was tabbed by the Washington Nationals in the 18th round.
The Tide’s Ras tied for the team lead in wins during a 7-5 season. He struck out 59 in 86 2/3 innings and allowed three or fewer runs in eight of his 15 starts, including five with one or zero runs allowed. He was named to the SEC All-Defensive team.
Williams, who finished his career tied for sixth in career homers (36) in program history and drove in 135 runs, hit .247 with 13 homers and 38 runs batted in this year over 48 games. He was instrumental in Auburn’s 2019 College World Series appearance with a walk-off three-run home run against Georgia Tech in the Atlanta Regional,
Other players with state ties selected Tuesday were Auburn native Rowdey Jordan of Mississippi State (11th round, N.Y. Mets), Macon-East graduate Andrew Baker of Chipola Junior College (11th round, Philadelphia Phillies), Hartselle native Christian Edwards of Jacksonville State (11th round, Chicago White Sox), Hillcrest of Tuscaloosa graduate Colby Smelley of Shelton State (13th round, Chicago White Sox), Lee-Huntsville graduate Tyler Samaniego of South Alabama (15th round, Pittsburgh Pirates), Helena graduate Riley Davis of UAB (18th round, Seattle Mariners) and Briarwood Christian alum Samuel Strickland of Samford (19th round, Atlanta Braves).