Dothan's Blake Burkhalter slams the door as Auburn punches ticket to World Series

Auburn baseball has punched its ticket to Omaha and the College World Series, beating Oregon State with a narrow 4-3 win in Game 3 of the Corvallis Super Regional on Monday night.

On the mound, Auburn’s closer Blake Burkhalter, a Dothan native, highlighted the Tigers’ pitching performance. In relief of left-hander Carson Skipper, Burkhalter shut the door with his 15th save of the year, striking out five of the eight batters he faced and not giving up a run or a hit.

Skipper, who pitched in Game One in Corvallis, officially logged the win and two innings pitched. He struck out four and allowed only one hit between the fifth and sixth frames, but in the seventh, he gave up a two-run homer to Justin Boyd that cut Auburn’s lead to a run.

The Tigers will play Ole Miss at 6 p.m. on June 18 in their first game of this year’s College World Series. The game will be broadcasted on ESPN2.

Auburn’s trip to Omaha will mark its sixth trip to the College World Series in program history, and its second under coach Butch Thompson. The Tigers made their first World Series appearance under Thompson in 2019, losing to Mississippi State and Louisville.

All-time, Auburn is 3-10 in College World Series contests.

Both the Tigers and Beavers traded late blows in Corvallis on Monday. Auburn (42-20) scored two runs in the sixth, followed by a two-run seventh from Oregon State (48-18), but it was Auburn’s usual suspects that kept it in contention and sealed the win.

At the plate, first baseman Sonny DiChiara was the bulk of Auburn’s offense. As a team, the Tigers generated four runs on three hits, but DiChiara was 2 for 2 hitting — including a two-run home run in the third — and contributed to three of those four runs.

Following DiChiara’s third-inning homer, he was the catalyst of Auburn’s multi-run sixth inning with a leadoff walk. Bobby Peirce advanced DiChiara to third on a double in the following at-bat, and the first baseman scored on a Brooks Carlson grounder to second that followed Peirce’s double.

Carlson was initially called out on his ground ball, but the call was overturned on a review and Oregon State’s Travis Bazzana was given an error.

Following DiChiara’s score, Brody Moore bunted home Peirce from third. Moore’s bunt bounced down the first-base line, putting Oregon State first baseman Garrett Forrester in best position for a play at the plate, but Peirce evaded a close play for the run.

Friday starter Mason Barnett got the start and pitched into the fifth, officially logging 4⅓ innings. He struck out five, walked three and gave up one run on five hits. Combined, Barnett, Skipper and Burkhalter gave up eight hits but struck out 15 Oregon State batters.

The Tigers are one of four Southeastern Conference teams in this year's College World Series, along with No. 5 overall seed Texas A&M, Arkansas and the Rebels. All four of those teams are from the SEC's West Division. They are also joined by Texas and Oklahoma, both of which are set to join the conference no later than 2025.

Auburn is also one of four College World Series teams that hosted a regional in this year's NCAA Tournament, alongside the Aggies, No. 2 seed Stanford and No. 9 seed Texas.

This year’s Auburn squad was projected to finish 13th among 14 teams in the SEC and last in the SEC West.