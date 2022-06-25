Dothan's Burkhalter earns second All-America honor

AUBURN – The standout relief work by Dothan’s Blake Burkhalter for Auburn’s College World Series team has landed him another major national honor.

The junior right-hander, who led the SEC and finished second nationally in Division I baseball in saves this past season with 16, was named second team All-American by the College Baseball Foundation, announced Auburn University on Saturday.

Previously Burkhalter was named second team All-American by the American Baseball Coaches Association.

Burkhalter’s teammate, Sonny DiChiara, a power hitting first baseman, was also named second team All-American by the College Baseball Foundation. DiChiara was also selected second team by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association, now giving him five All-America honors. He was previously named first team All-America by the American Baseball Coaches Association and Perfect Game and second team by Collegiate Baseball.

Burkhalter, a 2019 Northview graduate, was a finalist for the NCBWA Stopper of the Year Award, recognizing the best relief pitcher in NCAA Division I. The award was given to Texas State’s Tristan Stivors, who finished 7-1 with a national leading 18 saves for the Bobcats.

For the season, Burkhalter posted a 4-2 record with a 3.89 ERA, while striking out 71 batters and walking only seven over in 46.1 innings. His 16 saves this year ties for the second most in Auburn history, behind only Finley Woodward’s 19 in 1995.

The junior righty recorded the final six outs of Auburn’s regional championship against UCLA and notched both saves in the Corvallis Super Regional against Oregon State, retiring all eight batters he faced. Burkhalter then recorded the last seven outs of Auburn’s College World Series win against Samford to record his 16th save.

During the regular season, Burkhalter earned three saves in as many appearances during the team’s three-game sweep of South Carolina, becoming the first player in program history and the first in the Southeastern Conference since 2017 to accomplish the feat.

The All-American recognition for DiChiara comes after already being named the SEC Co-Player of the Year, first team All-SEC and a semifinalist for both the Golden Spikes Award and Dick Howser Trophy.

DiChiara finished the season as the league leader in average (.383), on-base percentage (.549) and slugging percentage (.777). His on-base clip is second in the country and is 42 points higher than any other SEC player in the last 10 full seasons.

A native of Hoover, DiChiara is tied for second among active Division I players with 63 career home runs, four of which came in the NCAA Tournament. His 22 homers this season were good for the fourth most in the SEC and the second most in program history, one shy of 2010 SEC Player of the Year Hunter Morris.

DiChiara drew 68 walks this season, the most in the country and the second most in the team’s single-season history, and reached base in all but two games, including multiple times on 49 occasions.