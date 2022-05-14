Dothan's Chase Allsup tops off Auburn win over Alabama

After a half-inning Saturday, Auburn baseball’s game against Alabama looked finished.

All nine Crimson Tide batters recorded a plate appearance, with six reaching base, and Auburn pitcher Trace Bright’s start was wasted. He gave up four hits and two walks, ending his day en route to a four-run Alabama lead.

“There’s not a coach in our league that wants to take a starter out after one inning,” Auburn coach Butch Thompson said. “Trace looked like he was underwater.”

With both Bright and Auburn’s hopes sinking, the Tigers went to the bullpen after one inning, and it paid dividends.

No. 20 Auburn (25-16, 15-11 SEC) put together its 18th game-winning comeback this season Saturday, as three Tiger relievers mustered a scoreless eight innings while the Auburn bats scored in four consecutive frames to cement a 6-4 victory and series win against the Tide.

“We’re growing, we’re learning,” Thompson said. “You go down 4-0 right there in the first, and for your team to hang around and find a way to win, it’s a good sign.”

Relievers Tommy Sheehan, Carson Swilling, who recorded the win, and Dothan native Chase Allsup, who got the save, combined for seven strikeouts, two hits and a walk in their outings Saturday.

Sheehan was “the story,” Thompson said, as he pitched half of the bullpen’s eight innings, throwing 65 pitches and giving up a hit and a walk while striking out four.

“I think our [bull]pen’s really coming together this time of year,” Sheehan said. “It’s leading up to the postseason, really couldn’t come at a better time.”

In the first two games of Auburn’s series against Alabama (27-24, 10-16), the Tiger bullpen has pitched 11⅔ innings and allowed four hits and a walk while striking out 12, ultimately retiring 33 of the 39 batters it has faced. In its past five games, the bullpen has posted a 1.00 earned run average in 27 innings and struck out 30, allowing 11 hits and four runs.

The Tigers also scored all six of their runs in middle or late innings, and Bobby Pierce’s two-hit day proved impactful, as a fourth-inning solo home run jump started the scoring. He also gave the Tigers the lead with an RBI-single in the seventh.

Pierce finished the day 2 for 4 with two runs and two RBI. Blake Rambusch (3), Brooks Carlson (2) and Nate LaRue (2) also recorded multi-hit days.

With the win, Auburn sits in sole possession of fourth place in the overall Southeastern Conference standings behind No. 1 Tennessee, No. 4 Arkansas and No. 16 Texas A&M, meaning it’s in position for a first-round bye at the SEC Tournament.

The Tigers will go for the sweep against Alabama at 3 p.m. Sunday at Plainsman Park before wrapping up the regular season with a Tuesday contest at Samford and a weekend series at Kentucky.