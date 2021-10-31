‘Effort and focus’: Fourth quarter dominance key factor in Auburn’s SEC success

When it comes to Auburn’s success in conference play this fall, it hasn’t been about how the Tigers started; it’s how they’ve finished.
The Tigers have won three of their first four SEC games this season, and the common factor in those victories has been domination in the fourth quarter. Auburn has outscored the three SEC teams it’s beaten 27-0 in the game’s final 15 minutes, a run that leaves the Tigers as one of just two SEC West teams with a single conference loss.
In Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin’s opinion, that domination in the fourth quarter is a product of the players’ mentalities.
“I think that comes back to just our guys, and I think it’s a little bit of conditioning. I think it’s a lot of just effort and focus in the fourth quarter. I think it’s important to us,” Harsin said.
“That’s something that our players have emphasized, that they want to play well in the fourth quarter, so when you emphasize something and it’s important to you, you’re going to have a good opportunity to go out there and get it done.
“We have guys that can make those plays in the fourth quarter, and I think our coaches are putting our guys in a good position, too, to finish games.”
Auburn previously handled LSU and Arkansas by outscoring LSU 14-0 and outscoring the Razorbacks 10-0 in the final quarter of two crucial SEC road victories.
While the victory Saturday continued the recent trend, the situation at home against Ole Miss was a little bit different.
Following an offensive outburst from both teams in the first half, yardage and points were hard to come by in the game’s final two quarters. The teams split two field goals after halftime, with Ole Miss’ coming with 6:31 to go in the third and Auburn’s coming early in the fourth quarter.
Harsin attributed the drastic change of pace to the two defenses adjusting as well as Auburn missing out on a few opportunities.
“I thought the offenses were sputtering a little bit at times. We turned the ball over twice, that doesn’t help, in the second half. It’s kind of what you saw in the game,” Harsin said. “Teams making adjustment and us needing to be a little more consistent in the second half, really, is what it comes down to.”
Harsin noted Auburn has lost games where the fourth quarter was an issue. The Tigers were outscored 7-3 against Penn State on Sept. 18 then 10-0 by Georgia on Oct. 9. The loss to the Bulldogs still remains the Tigers’ lone misstep since SEC play began against LSU.
The Tigers have found themselves in tight contests this fall, and since conference action got underway they’ve mostly shown out in crunch time.
That trait is something Auburn hopes to maintain going forward, especially with the understanding that winning the SEC West division is still very much on the table.
“It’s really important at the end of the game, winning or losing, that you find a way to finish,” Harsin said. “I think our guys are doing that, and I think they believe in it. They’ve made it important to them so we’ve got to continue with that same mentality.”
NOTES
Getting the stops
Ole Miss’ tendency to go for broke on fourth down proved costly against Auburn.
The Tigers were unrelenting against the Rebels and forced three stops on Ole Miss’ four fourth-down plays. Those stops weighed heavily at the game’s end given Auburn’s 11-point margin of victory.
Ole Miss’ unsuccessful fourth-down attempts came on the Auburn 20-yard line, the Auburn 13-yard line and the Auburn 18. The first two of those plays came in the third quarter with the Tigers clinging to a 28-20 lead; the final came with just over five minutes left in the fourth with the Tigers leading by 11.
All three of those Ole Miss plays ended with an incomplete pass.
The Rebels’ only fourth-down conversion in the loss came midway through the second quarter, when Henry Parrish picked up five yards on a fourth-and-2.
Ole Miss entered Saturday converting 76.7 percent on fourth down. Auburn’s defense, meanwhile, entered the action only allowing conversions on 23.1 percent of those plays.
Auburn’s linebackers shine
Despite how dangerous Ole Miss’ offense has been all year, the Auburn defense showed up ready to play — especially its three starting linebackers.
Auburn’s Owen Pappoe, Zakoby McClain and Chandler Wooten set the tone throughout the Tigers’ 31-20 victory. McClain led the Tigers with 14 tackles, two sacks and two tackles for loss; and Pappoe and Wooten each had five tackles and one tackle for loss.
Moultry, Pappoe return after absences
Auburn had two defensive starters back Saturday after missing multiple games.
Pappoe and super senior EDGE TD Moultry returned to action against Ole Miss. Pappoe missed the previous four games due to injury, while Moultry missed the previous three games due to undisclosed reasons.
Moultry ended Saturday’s action with two tackles.
Pappoe entered 2021 after a sophomore season in which he posted the second-most tackles for the Tigers in 2020. He recorded 15 tackles to start the season before leaving the Tigers’ third game against Penn State in the second half with an apparent leg injury.
Moultry, meanwhile, started the fall as one of the team’s most productive pass rushers this fall. Through four games, Moultry has a team-high three sacks along with 23 tackles, six tackles for loss and two quarterback hurries.
Moultry’s most-productive game came in his last one prior to Saturday. He ended Auburn’s victory over Georgia State on Sept. 25 with nine tackles, including two for loss.
Beating Ole Miss again
The Tigers continued their recent success against the Rebels on Saturday night.
Auburn captured its sixth straight victory over Ole Miss. The win streak dates back to 2016, when the Tigers topped the Rebels 40-29.
Four of Auburn’s six victories in that time were by double digits, a list that includes Saturday night’s.
Keeping up in the SEC West
The Auburn Tigers helped their chances of taking a trip to Atlanta in a major way Saturday night.
Auburn’s victory over Ole Miss stood as a huge boost for a Tigers team looking to keep up in the SEC West. Auburn now stands alongside Alabama as the division’s only two teams with a single conference loss this fall.
Saturday’s win over Ole Miss dropped the Rebels to a 3-2 record in SEC play.
While Auburn has three SEC games to go before the Iron Bowl, the Tigers took a huge step toward a winner-take-all matchup with the Crimson Tide on Nov. 27. That situation would still take place even if Auburn loses one of their next three games.