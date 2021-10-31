‘Effort and focus’: Fourth quarter dominance key factor in Auburn’s SEC success

While the victory Saturday continued the recent trend, the situation at home against Ole Miss was a little bit different.

Following an offensive outburst from both teams in the first half, yardage and points were hard to come by in the game’s final two quarters. The teams split two field goals after halftime, with Ole Miss’ coming with 6:31 to go in the third and Auburn’s coming early in the fourth quarter.

Harsin attributed the drastic change of pace to the two defenses adjusting as well as Auburn missing out on a few opportunities.

“I thought the offenses were sputtering a little bit at times. We turned the ball over twice, that doesn’t help, in the second half. It’s kind of what you saw in the game,” Harsin said. “Teams making adjustment and us needing to be a little more consistent in the second half, really, is what it comes down to.”

Harsin noted Auburn has lost games where the fourth quarter was an issue. The Tigers were outscored 7-3 against Penn State on Sept. 18 then 10-0 by Georgia on Oct. 9. The loss to the Bulldogs still remains the Tigers’ lone misstep since SEC play began against LSU.

The Tigers have found themselves in tight contests this fall, and since conference action got underway they’ve mostly shown out in crunch time.