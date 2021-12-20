Enterprise product Marcus Jones will bypass bowl game against AU, start preparing for NFL Draft

“I want to send a special thanks to my parents. Without you all, I wouldn’t be who I am today and the man I am becoming. I owe all my success to the hard work you put into laying down a solid foundation for me and I pray that I can do the same for the generations to come.

“Also, I want to thank all of my brothers who fought side by side with me every single day. You guys motivated me in ways you don’t know. I am so proud of our effort and commitment to silence the doubters. We have made history together and every single one of you have my full support for life.

“Thank you Coach Brown and Coach Holgerson for recruiting me and believing in me. Thank you Tat for being an exceptional advisor and helping me push through all of the adversity I have experienced this year.

“Thank you to Coach Pogue, to Coach E, Coach Belk, Coach Rowe, Coach Horton, Coach Bauer and the entire football staffs – your guidance has helped build me into the man I am today and I can’t thank you enough.

“Lastly I want to thank Major! There is not a day that goes by that I don’t think about you. My life has changed forever because of you and I look forward to seeing you blossom into the best version of yourself.