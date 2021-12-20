Enterprise product Marcus Jones will bypass bowl game against AU, start preparing for NFL Draft

Enterprise product Marcus Jones, who starred at the University of Houston after transferring from Troy three years ago, announced Monday he will bypass the Birmingham Bowl game against Auburn and instead start preparing for the NFL Draft.
Jones was recently named the 2021 Paul Hornung Award winner as the most versatile player in college football for his performance as a cornerback and All-American return specialist. He was also named first-team All-America by the Associated Press as a defensive back.
He leads the nation in punt return touchdowns (2) while ranking second in kick return scores (2), second in interceptions (5) and sixth in passes defended per game (1.4). Jones ends his college career tied for the NCAA record with nine kick returns for touchdowns during his time at Troy and Houston.
News of his decision was posted on his Twitter account with the following quotes:
“First, I want to thank God for the opportunity to play football and further my education at both Troy University and the University of Houston.
“I will truly cherish the memories I’ve made as both a student and an athlete for all my life. I am forever grateful to my teammates, professors, friends, the student body and everyone I have met along the way.
“I want to send a special thanks to my parents. Without you all, I wouldn’t be who I am today and the man I am becoming. I owe all my success to the hard work you put into laying down a solid foundation for me and I pray that I can do the same for the generations to come.
“Also, I want to thank all of my brothers who fought side by side with me every single day. You guys motivated me in ways you don’t know. I am so proud of our effort and commitment to silence the doubters. We have made history together and every single one of you have my full support for life.
“Thank you Coach Brown and Coach Holgerson for recruiting me and believing in me. Thank you Tat for being an exceptional advisor and helping me push through all of the adversity I have experienced this year.
“Thank you to Coach Pogue, to Coach E, Coach Belk, Coach Rowe, Coach Horton, Coach Bauer and the entire football staffs – your guidance has helped build me into the man I am today and I can’t thank you enough.
“Lastly I want to thank Major! There is not a day that goes by that I don’t think about you. My life has changed forever because of you and I look forward to seeing you blossom into the best version of yourself.
“With that being said, I will not be playing in our upcoming bowl game and will instead focus on being completely healthy and prepared for the 2022 NFL Draft. God has blessed me with an incredible opportunity to play the sports I love at the highest level.
“I am completely devoted to this next chapter of my career, and I will always keep Enterprise, Troy and Houston community, my family, my teammates, my coaches, the faculty and my faith by my side throughout my journey.”
This season, the 5-foot-8, 185-pound Jones amassed 999 all-purpose yards through receptions, kick returns and punt returns, averaging 76.8 yards per game. He has 510 yards on 15 kick returns, averaging a mind-boggling 34 yards an attempt, and has earned 374 yards on 26 punts for a 14.4 yard per average, which ranks fourth nationally.
His combined 884 kick and punt return yards is third nationally, just three yards behind the second-place total. Jones returned two punts and two kickoffs for touchdowns during the season, including a game-winning 100-yard kick return with 30 seconds left to help Houston beat SMU 44-37.
Defensively, he has amassed 48 total tackles, 37 solos, averaging 4.0 per game, and has intercepted five passes and broken up 13 other passes. He also has a forced fumble. Offensively, he has caught 10 passes for 109 yards (10.9 yards per reception) with one touchdown.
Jones is scheduled to participate in the Senior Bowl on Feb. 5 in Mobile.
